Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol Bring in the Khiladi's Special Day; See Pics

Akshay turns 51 today, and he brought in the occasion with a small, intimate celebration at a poular Bomaby eatery, with Twinkle, Bobby and the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se star's wife.

Updated:September 9, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's original Khiladi, turns a year older today and his wife Twinkle Khanna, and close friend Bobby Deol, were on hand to make sure the birthday boy began his special day in style.

Akshay turns 51 today, and he brought in the occasion with a small, intimate celebration at a poular Bomaby eatery, with Twinkle, Bobby and the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se star's wife. Akshay was most recently seen in Gold, which continued his string of box-office hits. See pictures below:

DSC_6709

DSC_6718

DSC_6723

DSC_6733

DSC_6734

DSC_6737

DSC_6741

DSC_6749

DSC_6750

DSC_6751

Twinkle also took to Instagram to post a picture of the night out, captioning it: "Sometimes when you don’t plan things - it all falls in place - Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps"

