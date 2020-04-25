Happy Birthday Al Pacino: His 5 Most Remembered Gangster Films

American actor and filmmaker, Alfredo James Pacino turns a year older on April 25. Pacino was a method acting student who got his earliest recognition as an actor in 1971 with The Panic in Needle Park. He made his debut as a director in 1996 with the film, Looking for Richard.

Apart from movies, Pacino’s stints in television productions have got him immense praise as well. He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries for his performance in Angels in America (2003) the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie for You Don't Know Jack (2010).

Pacino has been honoured with some of the most coveted nominations. Pacino has received the ‘Triple Crown of Acting’ and has got nine Oscar nods. He bagged one of the Academy Awards for Scent of A Woman(1993) in Best Actor category.

0n his birthday, here’s looking at some of his most remembered performances:

The Godfather trilogy (1972, 1974, 1990)

The story revolves around Michael Corleone who hails from a crime family and is trying to hold control of the business post his father’s demise. The Godfather is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. Pacino didn’t play Corleone; he is Corleone because if there is a third successor to this one, it can’t be made sans him.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

This film was a combined effort from Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. While the former was an ageing gangster, the latter was an undercover FBI agent. In this first-class Mafia thriller made with two complementary wings navigating into the crime world, Pacino delivers a masterclass act.

Scarface (1983)

Meet Pacino who if had put down to being Tony Montana, it probably wouldn’t become what it turned out to be. Pacino as an over-the-top drug dealer in Brian De Palma’s parody of masculinity influenced many characters in the near future. Pacino, take a bow! for making Montana the symbol of moral corruption while cocaine flows through his veins.

Carlito's Way (1993)

It’s a challenge to imagine the character, Carlito Brigante, in this De Palma tale without Pacino. Pacino tackles with delicacy the depiction of newfound morality in his skin. How he emerges out of the blur following some fumble and discomfort got all our attention.

The Irishman(2019)

Well, just like other remembered characters that were given life to by Pacino, this is another shining gem in the jewel. Pacino’s most recent Oscar nomination had a reason as he came through as Jimmy Hoffa. His camaraderie with Frank played by his frequent collaborator, Robert DeNiro will be remembered for years to come.

Happy Birthday, Al Pacino!

