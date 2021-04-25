Happy Birthday Al Pacino: His Most Loved Gangster Movies

Alfredo James “Al" Pacino, who was born on April 25, 1940 in Manhattan, New York City to Italian-American parents, established himself as a film actor in the 1970s beginning with the wildly popular gangster saga, The Godfather. Since then, he is known for his acting skills that display brooding seriousness and explosive rage.

The Oscar-winning actor has worked in a dozen classics in his nearly 50-year career, but his first leading role in a film had come with The Panic in Needle Park (1971), a grim tale of heroin addiction. He won a best actor Oscar for Scent of a Woman (1992).

On his birthday, let’s have a look at the acting legend’s filmography with a focus on his most-remembered gangster movies.

The Godfather (1972)

Pacino played the character of Michael Corleone, a gangster’s son, who reluctantly takes over the family business. He was nominated for the best supporting actor category for Oscar for this role. Despite being part of an ensemble cast, he stood out with his performance. The movie was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Serpico (1973)

An honest police officer, named Frank Serpico, goes undercover to expose rampant corruption in his own department but his colleagues turn against him. Pacino was nominated for the best actor Oscar for his role.

And Justice for All (1979)

Pacino received his fourth best actor nomination for the courtroom drama directed by Norman Jewison. He played the role of a Baltimore defence lawyer was asked to defend a judge he despises in a rape trial.

The Godfather Part 2 (1974)

A sequel to the 1972 movie, it won the Oscar in best picture category. Pacino again was nominated for best actor for playing Michael Corleone, the gangster.

Scarface (1983)

In Brian DePalma’s remake of the 1930s gangster film, Pacino returned to the kind of high-intensity role that had made him famous. He played Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who rose to the top of Miami’s drug underworld.

Carlito’s Way (1993)

In this movie directed by Brian De Palma, Pacino again played a gangster, who is released from prison with the help of his lawyer and vows to stay away from the crime world despite the pressure around him.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here