Happy Birthday Ali Abbas Zafar: Tiger Zinda Hai to Sultan, Best Movies of Bollywood Director

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALI ABBAS ZAFAR: The acting industry was quite unaware of the potential of director Ali Abbas Zafar when he created his maiden film Meri Brother Ki Dulhan. But it was his back-to-back hits that paved his way to success. In his decade-long career, Ali Abbas Zafar has carved a niche for himself by depicting heroism alongside vulnerabilities in his multiple movies. From working as an assistant director to delivering back-to-back three movies with superstar Salman Khan, his Bollywood journey has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The filmmaker is ringing in his 41st birthday on Tuesday, January 17.

On this special occasion, here’s taking a look at some of his best movies of all time.

Tiger Zinda Hai

This spy action-thriller is the second installment in the Tiger franchise that saw the lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as agent Tiger and Zoya. In the new chapter of the eloped agent duo’s married life, Tiger who remained off-the-grid returns to save the life of the hostages held by a heinous militant terrorist organization in Iraq.

Sultan

Be it energetic music or a powerful plot, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan scores high on both. The sports drama movie follows the life of a former wrestling champion, who chooses to step into the ring once again after losing everything in life. Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma play the main leads in the film.

Bharat

Set against the backdrop of India’s post-independence history, Bharat chronicles the different stages in the life of a man who leaves no stone unturned to locate his sister who got separated from the family during the India-Pakistan partition. The heartwarming story is loosely based on the 2014 released South Korean film, Ode to My Father, and features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

This hilarious love triangle between Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar scores high on drama, comedy, and romance. The story is based on the life of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl. But chaos occurs when the girl (Katrina) falls in love with the younger brother (Imran) during the days leading up to her wedding with the elder one (Ali).

Gunday

Set between 1971-1988 Calcutta, Gunday chronicles the life of two best friends who desire to take over the coal mafia. But destiny takes a dramatic twist when the two fall in love with the same cabaret dancer, and thus begins a tale of heinous bickering and misunderstandings. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra play the main leads in the film.

