Happy Birthday Ali Zafar: Tere Bin Laden to Dear Zindagi, Top Bollywood Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALI ZAFAR: Ali Zafar, the charming Pakistani actor with a wonderful, warm voice turns a year older today. Born as Ali Mohammad Zafar, he is a popular singer, songwriter, actor, model who has a huge fan base in India as well.

The charismatic star was born in Lahore and proved to be a torchbearer for Pakistani actors to appear in Bollywood movies. Following his footsteps there are many Pakistani actors who ventured into Hindi films. Recipient of 5 Lux Style Awards, Ali began acting first in TV serials before making his movie debut in 2010.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at Ali’s movie list:

Tere Bin Laden

The first movie to mark Ali’s Bollywood entry was directed by Abhishek Sharma. In this satirical comedy, he played the lead role as a Pakistani journalist who creates fake videos of Osama. His performance earned him a nomination in the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Barring Pakistan and the US, the movie got a global release. ‘Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive’ was a sequel to this movie. Mere Brother ki Dulhan

Ali featured in a pivotal role in this Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie produced by Yash Raj. He essayed the role of Luv Agnihotri, Imran Khan’s brother. Katrina Kaif (D.Dixit) portrayed the love interest for whom both the brothers develop feelings. He also sang the song ‘Madhubala’ in this movie. London, Paris, New York

This was a rom-com directed by Anu Menon with Ali Zafar, Aditi Rao Hyderi essaying lead roles. Zafar plays the character of a director. He was also the music director of this movie. Chashme Baddoor

A David Dhawan film starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee, Siddharth besides Ali Zafar; was a blockbuster hit movie in 2013. It was a remake of the 1981 film Chashme Baddoor. Ali sang the hit song ‘Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom’ in this movie. Kill Dil

Ali bagged a role in this action comedy film under the Yash Raj banner alongside Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti. Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie’s story was by Aditya Chopra. Ali played Tutu, an orphan, who was raised by ‘Bhaiyaji’ to be an assassin. Total Siyappa

This was a rom-com written by Neeraj Pandey. The movie starred Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Yami Gautam, alongside Ali. Once again Ali turned music composer with this film. The movie did remarkably well in Pakistan and UAE. Dear Zindagi

Ali featured in a small role in this Shahrukh and Alia starrer movie directed by Gauri Shinde. He played a musician named Rumi in the coming-of-age film.

