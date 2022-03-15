Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: From Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR and Brahmastra, a look at Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia is thriving in Bollywood. Making her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, Alia is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She has been reported to be one of the highest-paying celebrities. She has shown her acting skills through her performances in different movies. Some of her recent movies that made a blast are:

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is a blockbuster. Fans are loving Alia in the bold role of Gangubai and her acting skills have proved that she is a powerhouse of talent. The movie is based on the real-life struggles of Gangubai, who ran a brothel and helped sex workers and their kids to have a better life. Ajay Devgun, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa are in the main roles along withAlia.

Sadak 2 (2020)

The movie was the last appearance of Alia on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is a sequel to his 1991 romantic drama Sadak. Alia plays the role of Aarya Desai in the movie who is on the mission to find the man that is responsible for her mother’s death.

Alia is working on different upcoming projects and is all set to hit the silver screen again, some of her upcoming movies are:

RRR (2022)

This upcoming action-drama movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has a cast full of big names including Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, andAliaBhattherself. She is playing the role of Sita, you can spot her in the trailer of the movie looking beautiful as ever. The movie with such a great cast and the legendary director himself looks quite promising. After many delays in the release, the movie will finally hit the screen on March 25, 2022.

Brahmastra (2022)

Brahmastra is a much-awaited drama fantasy movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Fans are eager to see the lovely couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. Alia is featured in the role of Isha. The movie is the first part of the trilogy and it will be released on September 9, 2022.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is an upcoming romantic movie directed by Karan Johar. You can see Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the main leads. The initial release of the movie is February 10, 2023.

