Happy Birthday Alisha Chinai: 5 Bollywood Tracks by the Singer You Must Listen to

Alisha Chinai may have hit the headlines with her Made in India track that featured Milind Soman, but she went on to become so much more than a one-song wonder. After earning the title of being the Queen of indie pop in the 1990s, she went on to deliver groundbreaking hits in Bollywood.

On March 18, 2020, the indie pop singer turns 54 and the occasion calls for a recap of some of her newer songs.

Kajra Re

One can never forget then Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan grooving to the tunes of this hit dance number. This song earned Alisha a Filmfare, an IIFA, the Guild and a Bollywood Movie award for the best playback singer in 2006.

Tinka Tinka

Another iconic tune, the melodious song portrayed the poise Alisha’s voice possesses. Priyanka Chopra Jonas lipped the song and did such an excellent job that there were rumours of the song being sung by her.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Although the track has very little space for the female voice, Alisha’s honey-sweet voice did magic for the romantic song, as she lent her voice to Katrina Kaif, opposite Atif Aslam’s voice played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Dil Tu Hi Bataa

One of her last Bollywood works, this hit number featured in our very own Hindi superhero franchise Krrish 3. Alisha sang this track opposite Zubeen Garg.

Tumse Milke Dil ka jo Haal

Main Hoon Na had gripped the audience for multiple reasons. Shah Rukh Khan, his acting, other performances from a talented ensemble and the songs. ‘Tumse Milke..’ won best track award in 2005 for the marvelous work done by artists Sonu Nigam, Alisha Chinai and Altaf Sabri.

