Happy Birthday Alka Yagnik: 5 Tracks By the Singer One Can’t Miss

Alka Yagnik celebrates her birthday today, March 20. She is one of the finest singers Bollywood has ever produced. Born to a Gujarat family, Alka is a classically trained singer and has done playback singing for more than 700 films.

Alka got her first break with Satyen Bose’s Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1979. She hogged the limelight with evergreen hit number Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab in 1988. For the Madhuri Dixit starrer, Alka had bagged first Filmfare Best Female Playback Award.

On her birthday, let’s listen to some of her best songs:

1. Gali Mein Chand: Picturised on Pooja Bhatt and Nagarjuna, the love-filled track from the film Zakhm is evergreen. The soulful number was composed by M. M. Keeravani.

2. Taal Se Taal: The jugal bandi of music maestro AR Rahman and Alka Yagnik in this track created magic. The song featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

3. Agar tum sath ho: This break-up song is from the film Tamasha. Composed by AR Raman, the track featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil.

4. Chamma Chamma: This track from the film China Gate saw Urmila Matondkar grooving to the peppy beats. The music composition was by Anu Malik. The lyrics were penned by Sameer.

5. Jaane Kyu Log: This playful number is from the Farhan Akhtar directorial Dil Chahta Hai. The track was picturised on Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar and the music composition was by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Follow @News18Movies for more