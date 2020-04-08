Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 Must Watch Films of the Actor

Allu Arjun, one of the most stylish actors in Telugu cinema, rings in his birthday on Wednesday.

Born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, the South superstar made his debut on the big screen with K. Raghavendra Rao’s directorial Gantotri.

Allu Arjun hogged the limelight with his role in Sukumar’s directorial debut Arya in 2003. His performance in the film bagged him a nomination under Best Telugu Actor category in Filmfare. Allu Arjun went on to win the Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards.

He has also worked in Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Rudhramadevi among others.

Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and the couple is blessed with two children Ayaan and Arha.

On his birthday, here are the five movies of the ace actor one must watch:

Arya

The 2004 romantic-drama was helmed by debutant Sukumar. The project starred Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji in pivotal roles. Allu Arjun vowed the audience with his screen presence and dance skills.

Rudhramadevi

Starring Allu Arjuna and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, the 2015 biographical drama was based on the life of Queen Rudrama Devi's reign in South India. The Gunasekhar directorial also starred Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Suman, Nithya Menen among others.

S/O Satyamurthy

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial saw Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu together for the first time. Bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna, the action-drama featured an ensemble star cast of Nithya Menen, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Adah Sharma among others.

Race Gurram

Starring Shruti Haasan opposite Allu Arjun, the action-drama ruled over hearts with the perfect comic timing and jaw-dropping action sequences. The film was directed by Surender Reddy.

Bunny

The V.V. Vinayak directorial starred Allu Arjun and Gowri Munjal in lead roles. The 2005 action drama was produced by M. Satyanarayana Reddy. Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, and Mukesh Rishi were also part of the project.

