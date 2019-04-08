Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Makers Announce Three New Projects with South Star

BIGGG NEWS... Allu Arjun confirms his *next three films* on his birthday today... Directed by Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram, respectively... Teaser posters of the three films. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Bo3rn1wrJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

South star Allu Arjun, who hasn't had a release in two years, announced three new projects on Monday on the occasion of his 36th birthday. The Telugu actor announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty. The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Arjun. Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady.Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady. The actress expressed her excitement on working with the stylish star.Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled Icon. The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.Trade analyst Taran Adrash posted the teaser posters of all three films.