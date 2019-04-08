English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Makers Announce Three New Projects with South Star
As Allu Arjun turned 36, makers of three new movies starring the south star took to social media to announce their projects.
A file photo of Allu Arjun.
Loading...
South star Allu Arjun, who hasn't had a release in two years, announced three new projects on Monday on the occasion of his 36th birthday. The Telugu actor announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.
Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty. The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Arjun. Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady.
Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady. The actress expressed her excitement on working with the stylish star.
Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.
Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled Icon. The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.
Trade analyst Taran Adrash posted the teaser posters of all three films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty. The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Arjun. Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady.
Here is the update -- #AA19 Shoot Kick Starts From 24th April.@alluarjun @hegdepooja #TrivikramSrinivas @MusicThaman @haarikahassine #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/ht6juE13lM— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) April 8, 2019
Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady. The actress expressed her excitement on working with the stylish star.
Sooo excited..! https://t.co/QHrDLpQkT2— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2019
Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.
Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled Icon. The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.
Trade analyst Taran Adrash posted the teaser posters of all three films.
BIGGG NEWS... Allu Arjun confirms his *next three films* on his birthday today... Directed by Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram, respectively... Teaser posters of the three films. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Bo3rn1wrJb— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousands Of Followers Gets Deleted: Watch Video
- Stadium for AFC Cup Taken Away, Minerva Punjab Set to Shut Down, AIFF And Odisha Govt Pass Blame
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More
- Dutchman Drives Electric Car for 95000 Km Spending Only Rs 20000 on Electricity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results