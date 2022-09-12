Happy Birthday Amala Akkineni: Actress Best Movies with Husband Nagarjuna

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMALA AKKINENI: Amala Akkineni is one of India’s most loved film stars. Her vivacious personality along with her acting talent and dancing skills has garnered her a loyal fan following across languages and generations. She rose to fame with her debut Tamil film Mythili Ennai Kaathali. Overnight she charmed cinema lovers and went on to act in several Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies.

With some unforgettable movies and spirited performances, she delivered several hits such as Pushpak, Agninakshtram (Gharshana), Nirnayam, and Shiva. In 1992, she married Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna. On her birthday, let’s look at Amala’s films with her husband.

Kirayi Dada (1987)

Kirayi Dada is a Telugu film directed by A Kodandarami Reddy. It stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Khusboo, Krishnam Raju and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. Vijay (Nagarjuna), is an unemployed youth appointed to spy on a zamindar Naga Raja Varma by Rani Malini (Jayasudha). The film was a blockbuster at the box office. Chinnabaabu (1988)

Directed by Mohan Gandhi, Chinnababu stars Amala Akkineni and Nagarjuna in important roles and is produced by D. Rama Naidu, under the Suresh Productions banner. The drama centers around Venu who is drowning in debt and needs money for his sister’s wedding. Shiva (1989)

As a Telugu crime-action movie, written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Shiva made history. The cult classic features Nagarjuna as Shiva, a college-goer who is disgusted by the corruption in and around his new college. Amala plays the feisty Asha, Shiva’s girlfriend. Prema Yuddham (1990)

A romantic film, Prema Yuddham is directed by SV Rajendra Singh Babu. It stars Nagarjuna and Amala in the lead roles. It is the story of a dancer named Kalyan who falls in love with a girl, who is also his student. Nirnayam (1991)

Directed by Priyadarshan and RR Shinde, the movie stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala in the lead roles. The plot involves a crime lord who frames an innocent man to hide his misdeeds. But an undercover policeman sets out to catch the real culprit only to find that all is not what it looks to be.

