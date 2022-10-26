Happy Birthday Amala Paul: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress You Should Not Miss

Amala Paul is known for her performances in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She garnered a lot of praise for her portrayal in Mynaa. The actress made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Hebbuli. She has also acted in the Hindi web series Ranjish Hi Sahi and the Tamil series Victim: Who Is Next? – both released this year.

The actress has a number of accolades to her name, including the Asianet Film Awards and Amrita Film Awards for her performance in Oru Indian Pranayakadha, and Filmfare Awards South for her portrayal in the 2015 film, Mili, among many others.

Amala Paul’s work always manages to leave us inspired, and on her birthday today, we take a look at her recent and upcoming movies:

Kutty Story

The Tamil romantic-anthology film comprises four short films. Edhirpaara Muththam, starring Amala Paul, is one of them. It was released in 2021 and revolves around the love story of two best friends. Pitta Kathalu

This is another anthology film, which was also Netflix’s first-ever Telugu original. The actor was a part of the short film Meera in the four-part shorts, opposite Jagapathi Babu. Christopher

Christopher is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller which is directed by B. Unnikrishnan. Amala Paul co-stars with Mammootty in the film. Cadaver

This police procedural thriller film was directed by Anoop Panicker. It follows the story of a pathologist, portrayed by Amala Paul, and a police commissioner who try to solve murders involving a prison. Aadujeevitham

The upcoming Malayalam survival drama film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. Amala Paul will be playing the character of Sainu in the film. Aadai

The 2019 Tamil thriller stars Amala Paul in the lead role, and was directed by Rathna Kumar. Aadai received a positive response from the critics and the audience. Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Adho Andha Paravai Pola is an upcoming action-adventure. It is directed by KR Vinoth and stars Amala Paul, Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar.

