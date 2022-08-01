Happy Birthday Amar Upadhyay: Latest TV Shows and Movies of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMAR UPADHYAY: Who hasn’t heard about Amar Upadhyay? We all know him as Anurag Basu from Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Ki, which also starred Shweta Tiwari. He is also popular as Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Upadhyay has been in the acting business for over three decades now and has proved his acting mettle in all platforms. From TV, and movies to OTT, Amar Upadhyay has worked in many known shows and movies.

Amar celebrates his birthday on August 1 and today, we are taking a look at his latest shows and movies.

Movies

On the movie front, in 2021, Amar Upadhyay was seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas, which was directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. In the same year, the actor was also seen in Kaagaz. Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar played lead roles in the film. Amar Upadhyay was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was released in 2022. He was seen in the role of Uday Thakur. Amar was paired opposite Tabu in the film, which was a hit. The actor has been a part of films like It’s My Life, Dhund, Dahshat, and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Amar is yet to announce his next movie.

Shows

Amar Upadhyay is a well-known face of the television industry and almost all his shows have been on the top of the TRP lists.

Amar Upadhyay has recently signed the show Nima Denzongpa, which has been praised by the viewers. His character will be unique and Amar will be seen in a completely different avatar. He is also doing the show Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, where he is seen in the role of Lord Ram. The actor was last seen in the TV show Molkki. The serial starred Priyal Mahajan, Amar Upadhyay, and Shantanu Monga in the lead roles. The show ran for more than a year and ended in early 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here