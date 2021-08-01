Happy Birthday Amar Upadhyay: Looking Back at His Journey in TV Shows

Amar Upadhyay who rose to fame with his much-loved character Mihir Virani in one of India’s most popular primetime TV serials Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, back in 2000, reunited with Ekta Kapoor for the Colors TV show Molkki (2020), as the male protagonist Virendra Pratap Singh.

His charming photo on the Stardust cover had caught Jaya Bachchan’s attention in 1993 which led to him being cast in Dekh Bhai Bhai.

Now a father of 2 children, the handsome, Gujarati actor turns a year older this year.

On the special occasion of the dashing actor’s birthday, here’s looking at his career trajectory post ‘Kyunki’ fame:

Return to TV

After having been away from TV for a couple of years, Amar made his comeback in TV with the daily soap Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2009) with Yami Gautam on NDTV Imagine.

Following which he explored the negatives shades of characters in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Ek Thhi Naayka, Doli Saja Ke.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: This Star plus serial had a huge fan base and went on for over 7 long years. It was in 2015 Amar’s character entered the serial’s plot as a parallel lead. His performance as Dharam Suryavanshi in this one of the longest running daily soaps fetched him Gold Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Ek Deewaana Tha: Amar’s portrayal of yet another negative role in this TV show earned him immense appreciation. This was a thriller-romance aired on Sony Entertainment Television. He essayed the role of Rajan Bedi, the father of Vyom, the protagonist.

Bigg Boss contestant: In 2011, Amar was a contestant in the 5th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. He finished in 5th place in that season.

Savdhaan India: In 2013 he used to host the popular crime show.

Career in Films

Post tasting stupendous success with Mihir’s character (in 2001), Amar took almost 2 year’s hiatus from daily soaps and tried his luck on the silver screen. He featured in some Hindi movies including 13B (2009); LOC Kargil, Dhund-The Fog, Dahshat (2003). His filmography also includes some bhojpuri films like Dharam Veer (2008), Hum Bahubali (2008), Tu Babuaa Hamaar (2008), E Rishta Anmol Baa (2009).

Recently, he was seen sharing screen with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Kaagaz directed by Satish Kaushik. Amar essayed the pivotal role of the antagonist, Vidhayak Jaganpal Singh in this Salman Khan production.

