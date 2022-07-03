Happy Birthday Amit Kumar: 5 Iconic Songs of Legendary Singer for Your Perfect Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMIT KUMAR: Amit Kumar is an eminent Indian music composer and playback singer, who combined a firm grounding in Indian classic songs during the 70s and 80s. The eldest son of legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar, he was enriched in producing hit songs that had a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry and Indian audiences. Today, marks the 70th birthday of the prominent composer. Hence, on the special occasion, here we have compiled a list of his five iconic songs that can never be forgotten.

Aati Rahengi Baharen

In collaboration with father Kishore Kumar and legendary singer Asha Bhosle, this soulful track of Amit Kumar hails from the music video of the 1978 movie Kasme Vaade featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh. Composed by RD Burman, Aati Rahengi Baharen’s lyrics were penned by Gulshan Bawra. Deewana Dil Deewana

Crooned by Amit Kumar and Udit Narayan, Deewana Dil Deewana features in the music list of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, this romantic number was composed by the iconic music duo Jatin-Lalit. Bade Achche Lagte Hain

The evergreen song Bade Achche Lagte Hain proved to be a game changer for Amit Kumar as he gained massive recognition upon its release. Composed by maestro RD Burman, the lyrics of this soothing track were give by Anand Bakshi for the 1976 film Balika Badhu. Naino Mein Sapna

Apart from his mellow number, Amit Kumar has also delivered a few foot-tapping numbers to the industry one of them being Naino Mein Sapna. In collaboration with Shreya Goshal, this revamped track features in the 2013 film featuring Ajay Devgn, Tamannah Bhatia, and Paresh Rawal. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha

Featuring in the tracklist of the classic Bollywood film Baton Baton Mein, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is jointly crooned by Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar. The lyrics of his mellow number were given by Amit Khanna.

