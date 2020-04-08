Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: 5 Soulful Melodies by the Bollywood Music Director

Well known composer, singer and lyricist, Amit Trivedi turns a year older today. The musician made his debut in Bollywood with Rajeev Khandelwal starrer film Aamir (2008). However, he shot to fame with his work in DevD, which hit the screens in 2009. It is because of DevD that he went on to lift the National Film Award for Best Music Direction in the year 2010.

On the music director's birthday, take a look at 5 of his most loved songs.

Dhak Dhuk

The song, which is a part of 2012 film English Vinglish, features late actor Sridevi. The track basically deals with the emotion of confession and care.

Namo Namo

Part of actor Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath, the song is not only a treat to the ears but it also has a beautiful scenic beauty in terms of visual. The song also features the male lead of the film Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dariyaa

This was the ultimate heartbreak song of the year. Featuring Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the track reeks of pain and agony.

Love You Zindagi

This became an anthem for many. The track, which was part of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi, reeks of hope, positivity and healing.

Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol

The song became one of the most popular numbers to be played at weddings. The track was part of Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol starrer film Aisha. It is based in a wedding setup, and the cast of the film including Arunoday Singh, Cyrus Sahukar among others.

