Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: Singer's Latest Songs You Should Have On Your Playlist | Watch Videos

Singer, music director, and lyricist Amit Trivedi is celebrating his birthday today. The singer was brought up in Mumbai. At an early age, electronic musical instruments fascinated him, which ultimately got him into music. Amit Trivedi has given Bollywood some great melodies. He got recognition for his amazing work in Aamir (2008) and Dev D (2009). He has been working in Telugu films as well. On his birthday, check out some of his latest songs:

Dosti

The song is from the movie RRR (2022) featuring India’s top composers M M Keeravaani, Hema Chandra, Anirudh, Vijay Yesudas, Yazin Nizar, and Amit Trivedi himself. You can spot the main leads of the movie - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - by the end of the video. The video of the song has 27 million views on YouTube.

Atak Gaya

The beautiful song is from the movie Badhaai Do (2022). Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the song became a sensation amongst the youth. The video has over 15 million views on YouTube.

Hum Rang Hain

Another hit from Badhaai Do, sung byAmit Trivedi, is Hum Rang Hai. The song has an emotional yet beautiful video featuring the main leads of the movie. The video has over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Ghani Cool Chori

Ghani Cool Chori is from the movie Rashmi Rocket (2021). The song has been composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi. The songs features Taapsee Pannu and have more than 14 million views on YouTube.

Laagni

Laagni is a song by Amit Trivedi from the film Prem Prakaran. Laagni has been co-sung by Ishani Dave. The song has over 3 million views on YouTube.

