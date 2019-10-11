Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Best Performances by Big B in Unconventional Roles

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, aka Amitabh Bachchan, was born as Inquilaab Srivastava on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now in Uttar Pradesh. He was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. An Indian film actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician, Amitabh has won a number of accolades, including four National Film Awards as Best Actor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his lifetime achievement, fifteen Filmfare Awards, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Knight of the Legion of Honour.

There is no doubt about the acting talent of Senior Bachchan. From ‘70s movies Saat Hindustani, Anand, Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera, to the recent films like Badla, Pink, Sarkar 3 and to-be-released Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan has proved to be the true hero. Dedicated to his work and profession, the veteran actor has also given some out-of-the-box, unconventional roles in his lifetime. Here’s a look at five of them:

Black

Known as one of the most difficult roles portrayed by Big B, Black shows Debraj Sahai as an alcoholic teacher for a blind, a deaf and mute girl suffering from Alzheimer. The actor won his second National Award for the film.

Paa

A movie alongside his son Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, Paa shows Amitabh as a 12-year-old child who suffers from a rare genetic disorder known as progeria. The actor received his 3rd National Film Award and his 5th Filmfare Best Actor Award for this role.

Pink

While Pink was focused on three girls, who are fighting a sexual harassment and molestation case, Amitabh played the role of a retired lawyer who decides to fight the case on behalf of these girls, against politically-connected men.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone as Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Piku is about an eccentric ageing father who suffers from chronic constipation. Amitabh’s portrayal of a father who is closely attached to his daughter has won a number of hearts. The film got Amitabh his fourth National Award for Best Actor.

Sarkar

Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar franchise has brought the dark side of the actor on the silver screen. The movie shows Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Subhash Nagre, who was mainly referred to as Sarkar.

