Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Moments When Big B Got Emotional on Kaun Banega Crorepati

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today and we can’t keep calm. Big B, who is currently basking in the success of Goodbye and Brahmashtra, made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. Apart from his films and his blog, the actor has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) since 2000.

Big B has made the quiz show a huge hit because of his wittiness and anecdotes on the show. There were times when Amitabh Bachchan got emotional while talking to the contestants on the show. On his birthday, let’s walk through memory lane and revisit the moments when Big B got emotional on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A letter for Big B

Jyotirmayee Mallick, an assistant superintendent of the post office in Bhadak, Odisha penned a letter to Big B. In a promo of one of the episodes, she read the letter to Amitabh Bachchan. He can be seen getting a little emotional as she talked about his simplicity and his heartwarming gestures towards the audience and contestants. At the end of the video, the actor says, “Bhavuk krdia aapnai humko (you made me emotional).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

1000th episode

On season 13, Amitabh Bachchan marked his 1000th episode with his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. During the episode, Shweta asked her father about the feeling of completing his 1000th episode of the show. The Pink actor expressed that his world has changed. In the promo video, his entire journey from July 2000 to 21 years later was shown. After the AV was shown, Big B’s eyes welled up and he wore his glasses and said that game is not over yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Surprise to unveil

In a recent promo, during the shoot of the KBC’s upcoming episode, the buzzer went off before the usual time. Along with the contestants, Amitabh Bachchan was also stunned and said that the game ended early. The popular dialogue of the veteran actor plays in the background in Abhishek Bachchan’s voice. As he turns back, Abhishek makes an entry and gives a tight hug to his father. The camera zooms showing Amitabh Bachchan getting teary-eyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Touched by contestant’s only wish

In an episode of season 13, a contestant named Dr Sanchali Chakravarty, who is a child specialist, made the Goodbye actor emotional when she shared her only wish in life. She told Amitabh Bachchan that the only wish in her life is that newborn babies don’t get diagnosed with any sort of disease. In response, he was touched by her view and said, “Kya baat.”

A video for Rajkummar Rao’s mother

In KBC season 13, Rajkummar Rao revealed that Big B’s special gesture for his late mother touched him. The actor recalled the episode and said that he requested the megastar to send a video saying anything about his mother. Rajkummar then said that he played the video in front of his mother’s photo. The moment made everyone emotional including the host.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here