Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The Shahenshah of Resiliance and Reinvention

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday, October 11. The actor, who made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani has had a glorious career of over 50 years. He is also fondly called ‘Star of the Millennium’ for his massive superstardom. For years, audiences have flocked to theatres and stood outside his residence to get a glimpse of him on Sundays. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic when theatres are shut and crowds are prohibited, Bachchan keeps in touch with millions of fans with his social media, and the famous television show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

However, the actor’s career did not only consist of successes. In fact, the lowest point in his career came in 1999 when he plunged into debt. His entertainment company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) failed and the star went into a massive debt of Rs 90 crore. In an interview, the megastar had said that he had to ask his neighbour and late filmmaker Yash Chopra for work. That is how he got Mohabbatein and slowly revived his career. The success of his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) also helped regain his career.

In the first half of his career, the actor starred in many critically and commercially successful films. The ‘Angry Young Man’ of Bollywood brought a signature charm to all his roles as the lead. However, in his second innings, Bachchan has been more experimental than ever before. The actor keeps reinventing himself with diverse roles. He also never shies away from taking risky projects, even though they fail to materialise sometimes.

Be it Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, where he plays a harsh teacher to a deaf and blind student; Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar, where he plays a ruthless gangster; R Balki’s Cheeni Kum, where he plays a man in love with a woman thirty years his junior or Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, where we see him as a whiny old man with constipation — Bachchan has never done the same kind of roles twice. In his 60s and 70s, where most actors get typecast in ‘father/mother’ roles, Bachchan has managed to carve a niche, shouldering many projects alone as well.

He has also done films like Paa, Pink, Wazir and Badla, each showing different facets of his personality. The actor is truly a chameleon, and though his larger-than-life personality and towering frame tend to take your attention, he never lets them overpower his characters.

While he has impeccable script sense, a lot of this can also be credited to his perseverance. At 79, Big B truly runs like a well-oiled machine. He, like a professional, also tends to power through while hitting roadblocks. Recently, the actor posted a picture of his broken toe with which he shot for KBC. During his Manali schedule of Brahmastra, the actor had written on his blog about finding it difficult to shoot. Still, he finished the schedule. He also quickly went back to work after testing negative for Covid-19, despite staying almost for almost a month in the hospital.

Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Would Wait Outside Newspaper Office to Read Review of His Plays

The actor also has multiple projects lined up in the pipeline. Taking a look at his schedule, it looks like the actor has been shuttling from one film to the other, all while shooting for a television show.

He is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He recently wrapped Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna. Before that, he was busy with Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture MayDay. He also recently notified his fans that Project K, the pan-Indian fantasy-thriller with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has begun. The Nag Ashwin directorial will be shot in multiple languages, making the actor’s job harder.

Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photos of His ‘Damaged’ and ‘Broken’ Toe from the Sets

Apart from that, he will also be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. The Nancy Meyers film starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway. Rishi Kapoor was originally slated to star in the film. However, after his death last year, it was announced that Bachchan would take over the role.

With his upcoming slate of projects, fans are excited to see the many faces of Amitabh Bachchan. Here is wishing that the actor can entertain his fans with his diverse roles for many, many years to come!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.