Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Watch Evergreen Songs of Big B That Still Rules The Chartbusters

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has captured the hearts of millions with his persona and performing prowess. Amitabh Bachchan has received numerous awards for his performances in a variety of films. He has also appeared in over 150 films in his career spanning five decades. Aside from his hits, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has a slew of chart-topping songs credited to his name that have become hugely popular among fans. The Bollywood star turned 80 today, on October 11. And to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, here are some of his most iconic songs that will make your day.

Shava Shava

The popular party song Shava Shava is from the classic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sudesh Bhosle, Sunidhi Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Amitabh Bachchan, Aadesh Shrivastava, and Udit Narayan are just a few of the singers who have lent their voices to the song. Ever since the release of the film, Shava Shava’s hook step has become a huge hit.

Jumma Chumma De De

Jumma Chumma De De is a song from the film Hum. The film was released in 1991. It is one of Big B’s most recognisable works. The song is an upbeat dance number that continues to be well-liked by a large number of people due to its catchy lyrics and dance steps.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala

Don, one of Amitabh Bachchan’s best films, features the song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, and Helen. The song, crooned by Kishore Kumar, won two Filmfare Awards and was remade in 2006 with Don with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon

The song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon is a classic from the film Kabhi Kabhie. Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rakhe star in the film. The song was a huge hit at the time of its release and is still heard by millions of people on a regular basis.

Rang Barse

No Holi celebration is complete without this iconic song, which was filmed on Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. The lyrics of ‘Rang Barse’ were written by the superstar’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Javed Akhtar, and the music was composed by Shiv-Hari. Amitabh Bachchan sang it in his distinctive style.

Atharaa Baras Ki Tu

The song Atharaa Baras Ki Tu is from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 film Suhaag. Laxmikant Pyarelal composed the music, which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics of the song picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

Dekha Ek Khwaab

The legendary song from the Yash Chopra movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar once more doing their magic. In this song, the charismatic combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha left fans awestruck.

Chhu Kar Mere Mann Ko

This track from the film Yaarana grabs your attention right away and leaves you wanting for more. Amitabh Bachchan excelled in his portrayal of a regular villager.

O Sathi Re

O Sathi Re, sung by Kishor Kumar, is a heartfelt song from the film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Amitabh Bachchan sings his heart out on stage, recalling the happy memories of his childhood. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar follows the life of an orphaned young man who falls in love with the daughter of a wealthy man for whom he works. However, things change dramatically after that.

Mere Angne Mein

Mere Angne Mein is one of the most popular songs ever sung by Amitabh Bachchan. The song comes from the film Laawaris. Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman, and Raakhee also star in the film. The film was famous for this song, which celebrates the Holi festival. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SokmVB7jGd0

