Happy Birthday Amrita Rao: 5 Facts About the Actress Who Refused a Salman Khan Movie

Actress Amrita Rao turns 38 today. Born on June 7, 1981 in Mumbai, Amrita has acted in various Telugu and Hindi films. While she became famous for her roles in movies like Vivah and Ishq Vishq, she made her first public appearance in the music video for Alisha Chinoy's song Woh Pyar Mera.

Popularly branded as the 'Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door', Amrita's Bollywood debut as the lead role was in 2002's Ab Ke Baras. On her 38th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the Masti actress:

1. While Amrita has a Konkani lineage, not many know that she is also related to Guru Dutt. Her grandfather Amrit and Guru Dutt were second cousins. Also, it was Dutt's performances that made her decide to try acting.

2. Amrita has been happily married to RJ Anmol, with whom she secretly tied the knot on May 15, 2016. The actress dated the radio jockey for seven years before tying the knot.

3. Amrita has also been in controversies. The actress made headlines when she rejected a film with Ranbir Kapoor. This happened in 2007, when Yash Raj Films offered a movie to her where she had to kiss Ranbir on screen.

4. Amrita has also rejected a movie with Salman Khan. She was offered the role of Salman's sister in Prem Ratan Payo. However, she rejected it because she was not offered the lead role, and the role then went to Swara Bhasker.

5. Amrita has been slapped by Esha Deol during the shooting of movie Pyare Mohan. This was when Amrita openly abused Esha on the film set.

