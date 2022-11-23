Happy Birthday Amruta Khanvilkar: Top 5 Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMRUTA KHANVILKAR: Amruta Khanvilkar, a well-known actress and a skilled dancer, is known for her work in Bollywood and Marathi movies. She is famous for her stint in various reality shows such as Nach Baliye 7 with her husband, actor Himmanshoo A Malhotra, Dance India Dance Season 6, and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 among others. She also appeared in Ishq Bector’s cult single Aye Hip Hopper, which was released in 2009.

Amruta played a phenomenal role in the movie Raazi as a supporting actress alongside Alia Bhatt. She has also worked in some other popular movies like Rangoon, Malang, Himmatwala, and Welcome Zindagi, among others. Her recent performance in the 2022 romantic drama Chandramukhi was critically acclaimed. It made the film a commercial success.

On Amruta Khanvilkar’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her top films:

Har Har Mahadev (2022)

The epic historical action drama film Har Har Mahadev was written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish. It was co-produced by Zee Studios and Sunil Phadtare under the banner of Shree Ganesh Marketing And Films. It starred Subodh Bhave as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the lead roles while Amruta Khanvilkar played the role of Deshpande Bai. The movie narrates the inspiring tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s general Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The movie was released in theatres on October 25, this year. Chandramukhi (2022)

It is a Marathi musical romantic drama written by Chinmay Mandlekar and directed by Prasad Oak. It is produced by Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films, Flying Dragon Entertainment, and Creative Vibe. Based on Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name, the film follows the repercussions of an intense musical love story between a leading Tamasha singer and dancer named Chandramukhi, and a rising politician Daulatrao. Amruta Khanvilkar played the title role in the film. Malang (2020)

Malang is an action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films and Northern Lights Entertainment. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu starred in the lead roles in the film. She played the role of Teresa Rodrigues. Satyameva Jayate (2018)

The vigilante action crime film Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Zaveri. T-Series produced and distributed the film, which marks John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee’s another collaboration after Shootout at Wadala. The movie also starred Amruta Khanvilkar as Sarita Rathod. The movie hit the theatres on August 15, 2018. Raazi (2018)

Raazi is a spy action thriller film helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta through Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. Starring Alia Bhatt as a spy, the movie also featured Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. Amruta Khanvilkar plays the role of Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law Munira in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here