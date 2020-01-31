Happy Birthday Amy Jackson: Adorable Pictures of the Actress With Her Little Munchkin
Born in England and popularly known as an English actress and model, Amy has ventured into the world of Bollywood with films like Singh Is Bliing, The Villain and 2.0.
Amy Jackson celebrates her 28th birthday on Friday. Born in England, Amy has made a name for herself by appearing in Bollywood films like Singh Is Bliing (2015), The Villain (2018) and 2.0 (2018).
This year, the birthday will be extra special for the actress as she is rejoicing her first year as a mother. Amy welcomed her baby boy, Andreas, on September 23 last year, along with fiance George Panayiotou. Here’s a look at some of her best pictures with her newly born:
1. Fresh like flower
Recently, the actress shared an all-white picture with the baby boy, calling him the most amazing little human. The picture was shared on Andreas’ four-month
birthday anniversary.
2. Twinning in Black
A family that celebrates together stays together. She has shared a picture on New
Year, thanking the fun year that was 2019.
3. Monochrome
A mother’s life changes drastically after she becomes a mother, making her schedule more hectic yet so interesting. Here’s a cheers to all those 6am wake up calls.
4. Cozy and Comfy
Wrapped up in a shower gown, Andreas here looks like a cute teddy bear. And that is the reason Amy rightly calls him “cuddle cub”.
5. Mommy Snuggles
In this picture, Andreas can be seen sleeping peacefully on his mother. The caption reads “Fall’en for you”.
