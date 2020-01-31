Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday Amy Jackson: Adorable Pictures of the Actress With Her Little Munchkin

Born in England and popularly known as an English actress and model, Amy has ventured into the world of Bollywood with films like Singh Is Bliing, The Villain and 2.0.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Amy Jackson: Adorable Pictures of the Actress With Her Little Munchkin
Born in England and popularly known as an English actress and model, Amy has ventured into the world of Bollywood with films like Singh Is Bliing, The Villain and 2.0.

Amy Jackson celebrates her 28th birthday on Friday. Born in England, Amy has made a name for herself by appearing in Bollywood films like Singh Is Bliing (2015), The Villain (2018) and 2.0 (2018).

This year, the birthday will be extra special for the actress as she is rejoicing her first year as a mother. Amy welcomed her baby boy, Andreas, on September 23 last year, along with fiance George Panayiotou. Here’s a look at some of her best pictures with her newly born:

1. Fresh like flower

Recently, the actress shared an all-white picture with the baby boy, calling him the most amazing little human. The picture was shared on Andreas’ four-month

birthday anniversary.

2. Twinning in Black

A family that celebrates together stays together. She has shared a picture on New

Year, thanking the fun year that was 2019.

View this post on Instagram

what a year it’s been

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

3. Monochrome

A mother’s life changes drastically after she becomes a mother, making her schedule more hectic yet so interesting. Here’s a cheers to all those 6am wake up calls.

4. Cozy and Comfy

Wrapped up in a shower gown, Andreas here looks like a cute teddy bear. And that is the reason Amy rightly calls him “cuddle cub”.

5. Mommy Snuggles

In this picture, Andreas can be seen sleeping peacefully on his mother. The caption reads “Fall’en for you”.

View this post on Instagram

Fall’en for you

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram