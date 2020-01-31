Happy Birthday Amy Jackson: Adorable Pictures of the Actress With Her Little Munchkin

Amy Jackson celebrates her 28th birthday on Friday. Born in England, Amy has made a name for herself by appearing in Bollywood films like Singh Is Bliing (2015), The Villain (2018) and 2.0 (2018).

This year, the birthday will be extra special for the actress as she is rejoicing her first year as a mother. Amy welcomed her baby boy, Andreas, on September 23 last year, along with fiance George Panayiotou. Here’s a look at some of her best pictures with her newly born:

1. Fresh like flower

Recently, the actress shared an all-white picture with the baby boy, calling him the most amazing little human. The picture was shared on Andreas’ four-month

birthday anniversary.

2. Twinning in Black

A family that celebrates together stays together. She has shared a picture on New

Year, thanking the fun year that was 2019.

3. Monochrome

A mother’s life changes drastically after she becomes a mother, making her schedule more hectic yet so interesting. Here’s a cheers to all those 6am wake up calls.

4. Cozy and Comfy

Wrapped up in a shower gown, Andreas here looks like a cute teddy bear. And that is the reason Amy rightly calls him “cuddle cub”.

5. Mommy Snuggles

In this picture, Andreas can be seen sleeping peacefully on his mother. The caption reads “Fall’en for you”.

