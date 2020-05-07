Happy Birthday Amyra Dastur: Take A Look At 5 Of Her Unmissable Pics On Insta

Amyra Dastur turns a year older today. The Mumbai born actor has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films till now.

She made her debut in the film industry with Isaaq. She was paired opposite Prateik Babbar in the 2013 film. Apart from the lead couple, the film’s star cast included Ravi Kishan, Neena Gupta, Malini Awasthi among others.

On her birthday, let's take a look at her five unmissable pictures:

1. Smile, Please

The candid picture clicked has been clicked in Khandala. The actor can be seen wearing an orange noodle strap dress which she has teamed up with quite a few neck accessories. In the caption of the photo she wrote, “Today, I choose joy.”



2. White Is The Colour

Clad in a white colour dress, the Judgemental Hai Kya actor looks absolutely stunning in this snap. The photo has been clicked in Istanbul, Turkey. The actor has chosen some casual accessories to go along with the look.

3. View Matters

The picture has been clicked at a terrace and has the cityscape as its backdrop. The birthday girl can be seen wearing a short white dress with high heels and a neck accessory. She has captioned the post as, “View from the top.”

















4. Too hot to handle

The snap captured in Goa has Amyra flaunt her back. In the photograph, one can see her posing on a wooden bridge as she wears a backless printed pink and yellow outfit.

5. Hello Beautiful

Posing against a graffiti wall in gymming outfit in Istanbul, the actor is oozing with sass in the photo. The wall art reads ‘Hey’ written in Pink, grey and white colours. She is wearing a red sports bra with black track pants and grey and pink coloured sneakers.

















