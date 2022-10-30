Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Coka 2.0 to Aafat; 5 Latest Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANANYA PANDAY: Undoubtedly, Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation. From her best fashion picks to dance numbers, Ananya Panday has gained a massive fan following. The actress stepped into Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh and following that appeared in movies like Gehraiyaan, and Liger, among others. She even won Best Female Debut for her performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh. As Ananya turns 24 today, let’s take at her five popular songs from her movies.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan

Composed by Vishal–Shekhar and written by lyricist Vayu, this song holds a special place among audiences. The song features Ananya Panday alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The combination of amazing music, sizzling dance moves, and the perfect rhythm made this song a super hit.

The Jawaani Song

Another gem from Student of the Year 2 featured Ananya alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The audience lauded Ananya’s spectacular performance in the song. The song is a revamped version of Kishore Kumar’s 1972 track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from the film Jawani Diwani. In this recreated track, Vishal-Shekhar retained the original vocals by Kishore Kumar.

Coka 2.0

This peppy track from Liger is on every Punjabi’s playlist. We can safely call it the party anthem of this season. Starring Ananya Panday opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Coka 2.0 is from the film Liger. Jaani, Lijo George, and DJ Chetas are the music composers of this song. Produced under the label Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd., the song has garnered huge appreciation from fans.

Aafat

Aafat from Liger featuring Ananya Panday along with Vijay shows a glimpse of love, affection and madness. The song is sung by Manzoor Ibrahim and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan while the composition is taken care of by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is written by Rashmi Virag. Ananya’s outstanding performance presence in the song made this song the audience’s favourite.

Mera Banega Tu

This song featuring Ananya Panday has soothing lyrics. The romantic track from the film Liger was gorgeously shot in a desert. It was picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, this song was written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Lakshay Kapoor.

Which one is your favourite?

