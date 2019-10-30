Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: How the Actress is Using Her Stardom to Battle Bullying

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Puneet Malhotra's Student of The Year 2, turned 21 on October 30, 2019. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday has been the internet's favourite even before she stepped into Bollywood. However, Ananya has aspired to be more than just a pretty-faced starkid. Having reached a level of stardom at the young age of 20, something not a lot of her contemporaries have managed to achieve, Ananya is putting her social media influence to good use.

Ananya, who is a true millennial understands the true power of social media and is using it to her advantage. Having been subjected to harsh comments, trolls and bullying on social media, Ananya is using the same platform to create awareness about the negative effects bullying has on people, especially teenagers. She launched her online campaign So+, (pronounced as So Positive), a Digital Social Responsibility or DSR initiative against cyberbullying. Her campaign is, however, not limited to just awareness, but it also gives legal advice and rehabilitation to people going through harassment and bullying online.

Not a lot of actors, or entertainers in general, with a big fan following, understand the amount of influence that they actually hold over people. A celebrity has to be very careful, or at least aware of what they say and endorse, as a lot of people look up to them and follow them. In a situation like this, Panday is not only using her celebrity status for a just cause, she is also enabling conversation around topics like depression, body-shaming and teen suicides.

Moreover, not a lot of celebrities expose their followers to their own vulnerable sides. Celebrities are expected to be perfect, and while many of them maintain that image on social media, the reality can be very different. By time and again addressing the issues and comments that hurt her, Ananya has given her campaign a more human face.

Through So+, the actress aims to create a 'Swaccha Social Media' and through tiny steps in the right direction, her campaign is helping a lot of teenagers find a safe space on the internet. The So+ Instagram account features many teenagers who have taken the pledge to never abuse, bully or harass anyone on social media.

Ananya will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a modern adaptation of the 1978 film featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

