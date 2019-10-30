Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Look Back at Her Cute Childhood Pics

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 21st birthday on Wednesday. The actor, who made her debut in Dharma Productions’ “Student of the year 2”, directed by Punit Malhotra, has created a huge fan base for herself in less than a year’s time. Her humour and wit combined with an ounce of sass makes her the perfect ‘girl next door’ of Bollywood.

Read: Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 Social Media Posts that Prove Her Style Game is on Point

Ananya keeps posting adorable pictures of herself with her loved ones on social media. In fact, her Instagram profile is a doorway to her cute childhood as she keeps posting pictures which are at least a decade old.

So, let’s dig in and see how adorable was baby Ananya with her big eloquent eyes and chubby cheeks.

Cute is the word

Seems like baby Ananya was up to some mischief when this picture was taken.

BFF Goals

Drinking cola with bestie Shanaya Kapoor has never been so cool!

Blast from the past

Sassy that she is now as an adult, the hint of her lively spirit is pretty evident since she was a child. Both Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor look extremely cute in this one.

The Perfect Picture

Baby Ananya smiling wide at the camera with her father Chunky Pandey is definitely lifting our spirits on a mid-week workday.

Mama’s Girl

Just like she has captioned the picture with “got it from my mama”, we totally agree to her. Ananya looks as beautiful as her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Siblings for life

Here is a picture of baby Ananya and her sister Rysa shared by their mother. Just look at those chubby cheeks!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.