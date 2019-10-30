Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Look Back at Her Cute Childhood Pics
On the occasion of her 21st birthday, let’s dig in and see how adorable was baby Ananya Panday was with her big eloquent eyes and chubby cheeks.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya Panday is celebrating her 21st birthday on Wednesday. The actor, who made her debut in Dharma Productions’ “Student of the year 2”, directed by Punit Malhotra, has created a huge fan base for herself in less than a year’s time. Her humour and wit combined with an ounce of sass makes her the perfect ‘girl next door’ of Bollywood.
Ananya keeps posting adorable pictures of herself with her loved ones on social media. In fact, her Instagram profile is a doorway to her cute childhood as she keeps posting pictures which are at least a decade old.
So, let’s dig in and see how adorable was baby Ananya with her big eloquent eyes and chubby cheeks.
Cute is the word
Seems like baby Ananya was up to some mischief when this picture was taken.
BFF Goals
Drinking cola with bestie Shanaya Kapoor has never been so cool!
Blast from the past
Sassy that she is now as an adult, the hint of her lively spirit is pretty evident since she was a child. Both Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor look extremely cute in this one.
The Perfect Picture
Baby Ananya smiling wide at the camera with her father Chunky Pandey is definitely lifting our spirits on a mid-week workday.
Mama’s Girl
Just like she has captioned the picture with “got it from my mama”, we totally agree to her. Ananya looks as beautiful as her mother Bhavana Pandey.
Siblings for life
Here is a picture of baby Ananya and her sister Rysa shared by their mother. Just look at those chubby cheeks!
