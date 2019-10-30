Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Look Back at Her Cute Childhood Pics

On the occasion of her 21st birthday, let’s dig in and see how adorable was baby Ananya Panday was with her big eloquent eyes and chubby cheeks.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Look Back at Her Cute Childhood Pics
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 21st birthday on Wednesday. The actor, who made her debut in Dharma Productions’ “Student of the year 2”, directed by Punit Malhotra, has created a huge fan base for herself in less than a year’s time. Her humour and wit combined with an ounce of sass makes her the perfect ‘girl next door’ of Bollywood.

Read: Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 Social Media Posts that Prove Her Style Game is on Point

Ananya keeps posting adorable pictures of herself with her loved ones on social media. In fact, her Instagram profile is a doorway to her cute childhood as she keeps posting pictures which are at least a decade old.

So, let’s dig in and see how adorable was baby Ananya with her big eloquent eyes and chubby cheeks.

Cute is the word

Seems like baby Ananya was up to some mischief when this picture was taken.

BFF Goals

Drinking cola with bestie Shanaya Kapoor has never been so cool!

View this post on Instagram

‍♀️ #canttouchthis

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Blast from the past

Sassy that she is now as an adult, the hint of her lively spirit is pretty evident since she was a child. Both Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor look extremely cute in this one.

The Perfect Picture

Baby Ananya smiling wide at the camera with her father Chunky Pandey is definitely lifting our spirits on a mid-week workday.

Mama’s Girl

Just like she has captioned the picture with “got it from my mama”, we totally agree to her. Ananya looks as beautiful as her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Siblings for life

Here is a picture of baby Ananya and her sister Rysa shared by their mother. Just look at those chubby cheeks!

View this post on Instagram

My cutie pies @ananyapanday @rysapanday ♥️♥️

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram