Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Wishes Pour in From B-Town on Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, October 30. Taking a break from her busy schedule, the actress is celebrating her special day. Wishes have started to pour in from her Bollywood friends too. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter posted two alluring pictures of the actress to wish her a happy birthday. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo shared a captivating picture of Ananya to wish her on this special day. “Happy Birthday you star, tons of luck and love, always,” she wrote.

Sharing pictures with Ananya, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Ananya. Wishing you all the love, luck, happiness, success, and laughter. Big hug and lots of love.”

Ananya’s childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor posted a couple of throwback pictures to wish her “scorpio twin” a happy birthday.

Ananya’s first multi-lingual pan India film, Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda also extended birthday greetings to her.

Kiara Advani shared a gorgeous snap of Ananya from her Maldives vacation. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Kiara wrote, “May your day be filled with smiles, sunshine, love and laughter.”

Maheep Kapoor also shared a couple of adorable clicks of Ananya and Shanaya, to wish the former a happy birthday. Take a glance at these pictures:

Three years ago in 2019, Ananya made her acting debut with Tara Sutaria in Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2. The actress has come out with two more movies, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Ananya currently has 3 projects in her kitty, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress has also become a brand ambassador for a couple of brands.

