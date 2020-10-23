Happy Birthday Ang Lee: Top 5 Films By the Oscar-winning Filmmaker

Ang Lee celebrates his birthday today. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has a diverse portfolio with a number of genres and styles. A rare quality in a filmmaker, but his fans range from teenagers who like superhero movies to adult men and women with finer, more mature tastes in cinema. Lee was born in Taiwan in 1954 and graduated from New York University with a degree in filmmaking. He made his first feature at the age of 37 with Pushing Hands in 1991.

Soon after his debut, he rose to fame with two consequent international successes. The Wedding Banquet (1993) and Eat Drink Man Woman (1994) both garnered acclaim and an Oscar nomination. In his initial days, he explored complex familial ties. Then he branched into a director not bound by the limitations of genre and style.

To celebrate his birthday and honour his art, here are five films so drastically dissimilar that prove how gifted he is as a filmmaker.

Life of Pi – 2012

The film by Lee is based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name and stars Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, Adil Hussain, and Gerard Depardieu in pivotal roles. A critical and commercial success, it was nominated for three Golden Globes, winning for Best Original Score. The film had 11 nominations at the 85th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and went on to win four, including Best Director for Ang Lee.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon- 2000

This film is still the first case study for most film students across the globe as it was one of the first to explore aerial action in this way. It looked at martial arts in a new light; an art that was so far only known through Bruce Lee and a few other Asian stars in Hollywood. The elegant and graceful aerial work inspired many films and action sequences.

Brokeback Mountain- 2005

Undeniably, one of the rawest and emotional films in Hollywood. It explored the closeted life of two gay men in the rough, cowboy-macho West. People were quick to oppose the film for its daring subject matter. But the emotional story left a huge impact on the audience and even The Academy winner three Oscars including best director.

Sense and Sensibility- 1995

A different kind of emotion that of Brokeback Mountain. Lee took charge of a movie based on a book that is largely considered as “women’s literature.” As the two heroines struggle to adjust to their inheritance and finding suitable husbands, Lee explores familial ties and relationships.

Lust, Caution – 2007

The elegant musings of Victorian-era settings are long forgotten in this rather sexual and explicit thrill-ride. The story is set in the backdrop of World War II and has a spy-plot. This film also has a female lead who is tussling with traitors and governments alike in Shanghai.