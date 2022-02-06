Angad Bedi turns a year olded today. He was born on February 6, 1983, in New Delhi. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Kaya Taran, which released in 2004. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor often shares special moments spent with his family on his Instagram feed. Angad tied a knot to actress Neha Dhupia on 10 May, 2018, in a secret wedding ceremony, witnessed by their close family and friends.

Angad and Neha welcomed their first child Mehr on November 18, 2018. They welcomed their second child last year. Neha gave birth to a baby boy in October, last year and the couple named their son Guriq Singh Bedi.

Angad and his little family welcomed the new year by the beach and posed for pictures during sunset. He wrote a few motivating lines in the caption, welcoming the year 2022.

Neha and Angad can be seen laughing in the picture as they candidly posed in their sharp outfits. Calling it ‘Saturday Vibes’, Neha chose a metallic saree while her husband chose a blue semi-formal outfit.

The popular Bollywood couple chose a light-coloured outfit for their wedding which took place in 2018. While Angad chose a white sherwani and a baby pink turban, Neha wore a light pink lehenga and kept the makeup minimal.

We loved how Angad and Neha chose simple white outfits to wear on Holi. Their daughter Mehr was seen in a pink T-shirt and blue jeans. The family was seen enjoying each other’s company, whilst celebrating Holi.

Angad dropped a bunch of pictures from his Maldivian vacation with his family. These were a few adorable pictures from the bunch that he shared.

This is one of the cutest pictures on Angad’s Instagram with his wife. We loved to see the goofy side of the couple in this adorable photo.

Captioning the picture, “Family matters the most"(sic), Angad posed for a picture with his parents, his sister and his wife Neha’s parents.

Angad chose to share these pictures on Mother’s Day. One picture was from his pre-wedding ritual while the other one was from his wedding ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.