Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Best Action Films of the Hollywood Star

One of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Angelina Jolie is dearly loved and adored by fans all across the globe. Voted as the world’s most beautiful woman several times, Angelina continues to have huge popularity and influence in Hollywood.

Be it The Maleficent actress’ humanitarian efforts or her iconic roles or her personal life; she has always emerged as the inspirational, sassy, role model. She is a strong woman of substance whose choice of films reflect the same.

Among her many memorable performances, it is the action films that catapulted The Tourist star to fame. On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her best action movies:

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life: Both are action-adventure films that had a record-breaking influence on viewers, mostly the youth. Angelina’s movie created a cult fan base. It was her terrific performance, the action sequences that remain etched in memories. There have been many video games modelled on her and the movie.

Mr And Mrs Smith: She gave a knockout performance in this action comedy film. Jolie was fantastic as a covert assassin working in her husband’s rival agency. Her top-notch, agile action sequences, elegant poise while executing secret operations were simply outstanding. Directed by Doug Liman, this film marked Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first movie together as a couple.

Wanted: Jolie continued to deliver superb, brilliant performance as an action star in this thriller as well. She is fabulous as an assassin named Fox who trains a layman to become an assassin. Jolie carries herself with great panache and oomph in every scene, and that’s what makes the movie engaging.

Salt: Angelina portrays the role of a CIA agent accused of being a double agent. Her distinct, remarkable facial structure, attitude, and cold demeanour make her a worthy choice for this role. This action thriller film directed by Philip Noyce was initially written with a male protagonist in mind; only to be rewritten later on for Jolie.

Those Who Wish Me Dead: That Jolie is a star in the action genre, is proven time and again through her impeccable, powerhouse of dramatic performances. This American neo-Western action thriller has Angelina playing a smokejumper, Hannah. As always, she delivers a credible, excellent performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here