Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Top Movies Of The Hollywood Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELINA JOLIE: Angeline Jolie, an award-winning American actress, filmmaker and human rights activist, was born on June 4, 1975, in California. In addition to her stunning beauty, the actress is well known for her humanitarian activities. Angelina rose to prominence after appearing in the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted in which she played the role of a patient suffering from mental illness and earned an Academy Award for her performance.

On the actress’ birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best films:

Changeling

She plays Christine Collins, a mother who is anxious to find her lost child, in this film. She suspects the boy handed over to her by the police is an imposter. When she confronts the department about the blunder, she is portrayed as paranoid and hysteric. Girl, Interrupted

This movie is based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir and for her performance, Angelina won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. This movie is about a patient’s 18-month treatment at a mental institution during the late 1960s. Gia

In this HBO movie, Angelina played the role of Gia Carangi, who was a real-life heroin-addicted fashion model. This was one of her best performances, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

This film is about a couple (played by Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt) who are dissatisfied with their marriage. They’re both assassins who use violence to solve their problems. They have been tasked to kill each other. Eternals

This Marvel movie shows Angelina playing the role of Thena. It is an American superhero film and is about a fight between the Eternals and the Deviants.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.