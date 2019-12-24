Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: A Look at His 5 Must-watch Movies

Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Time seems to have stood still for the Mr India actor and he continues to look as youthful as ever.

Kapoor, who won a National Award for Pukar, has donned a whole array of roles over the years. He continues to give a tough competition to the younger brigade with his ‘jhakas’ acting and good looks.

Let us take a look at his some of his movies:

Mr India

In this classic Hindi movie, directed by Shekhar Kapoor, Anil Kapoor plays a good-hearted, poor man who gets hold of an invisibility device and turns messiah by saving people like a superhero. Kapoor depicts an adorable Mr India, enthralling audiences with his charisma. The movie continues to be one of the most-popular Bollywood movies till date. A sequel to the film is also being planned.

Lamhe

A movie way ahead of its time, Yash Chopra’s romcom Lamhe(1991) had Anil Kapoor portray an entire gamut of complex emotions, right from a young heartbroken man to a matured, shy man in his 40s. His performance won him several awards and adulation. It is a must-watch for its soulful songs and terrific performances.

Pukar

Anil Kapoor’s role as a military officer trying to prove his innocence won him a National award for this Rajkumar Santoshi action thriller. Kapoor was paired with Madhuri Dixit and the duo charmed the crowds, like many times before.

Virasat

Kapoor plays a London-educated young man who comes to his village after many years. Directed by Priyadarshan, Virasat shows the relationship between an aging village chief, played by Amrish Puri, and his foreign settled son Anil Kapoor. The film is adapted from the Tamil movie Thevar Magan, which starred southern superstar Kamal Haasan.

Slumdog Millionaire

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Prem Kumar, the host of 'Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The movie, based on Vikas Swarup's best-selling book Q&A, narrates the story of Jamal Malik, played by Dev Patel, who manages to answer all the questions correctly at a game show. The Danny Boyle directed movie won eight Oscars.

