Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: The 63-Year-Old Veteran Who Refuses to Grow Old

Anil Kapoor's acting prowess is proven with his steady run in the Hindi film industry, which comes to three decades now. And while he turns 63 on Tuesday, the 'ageless actor' still holds the charisma to give actors half his age a run for money and steal the thunder from them.

Born to producer Surinder Kapoor and homemaker Nirmal Kapoor, Anil started his journey with the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham (1980) and made his Bollywood debut with Woh Saat Din (1983).

Despite having a Kapoor surname, he had in his mind that he doesn't want to be a conventional hero. In fact, in his earlier interview he has stated that having 'Kapoor' as a surname was rather a disadvantage. He was never afraid of criticism and was willing to take risks. From serious roles to comic characters and from being in the lead to supporting roles doing his best to whatever he's offered, he delivered some amazing performances in a variety of genres.

"When I started my career, I felt the biggest disadvantage for me was my surname Kapoor'. I decided that I will do what no other Kapoor is doing. I decided I will not do Kapooriyat'. I thought I will make my own place first. I knew I didn't have the strength to be a conventional hero, but my strength was that I could play characters. I had the guts and was ready to fall flat on face. I was ready for people and critics making fun of me," he said, during a session International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

With films like Nayak, Mashaal and 1942: A Love Story, Anil, in an effort to make space for himself, he has done different roles and played them with dedication and conviction. His versatility and experience in the industry have made him the go-to actor for pivotal roles in recent films and his characters such as Arun from Mr India (1987) or Robert D'Costa from Race (2008) which have stayed with the audience.

In a career span of over 30 years, the actor has effortlessly managed to maintain his own style. In his movies such as Welcome Back and Pagalpanti, Kapoor maintained his reputation as a comic actor, much different to what he had done in Gharwali Baharwali and Deewana Mastana.

His three decades and 100 films+ run in the industry stems from his self-realisation of not shying away from character roles. "The calmness comes with self-reflection and realisation. As long as you are confident and secure with your work, nothing can shake you,” the National Award Winning actor told PTI in an earlier interview.

Not just the moviegoers but the actor has connected to the internet audience too. He has been a subject to various memes. Be it his hairy chest or his viral ageless memes, he takes it all sportingly and is often seen laughing at them, making him one of the most sporty and loving actors.

The actor turns a year older in numbers today, but certainly not in charisma. Here's wishing a Happy Birthday to the 'Ekdum Jhakas' Anil Kapoor.

