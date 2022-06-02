Happy Birthday Anjan Srivastava: Top Movies, TV Shows of the Wagle Ki Duniya Fame Veteran Actor

Anjan Shrivastav, who made his mark playing various roles in notable TV shows and movies, is today celebrating his 74th birthday. Putting himself on the map of theatre, television, and films, the Hindi cinema veteran actor has fascinated his audience through various entertainment mediums over the years.

Srivastava’s character in Wagle Ki Duniya was the turning point in his career. In his heyday, the actor’s performances have always been noteworthy.

Over the years, Srivastava has acted in many movies, and to name a few–Golmal, Bemisal, Khuda Gawah, and Pukar. Meanwhile, the television daily shows that the actor has gained acclaim for are – Tamas, Nukkad, Alpaviram, and Wagle Ki Nayi Duniya.

On the occasion, let’s take a look at some of Srivastav’s notable roles in movies and television series:

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

The romantic comedy, directed by Kundan Shah, is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead. Srivastav is seen playing the role of Shah Rukh’s father. Wagle ki Duniya

Srivastava, with his acting talent, breathed life into RK Laxman’s archetypal common man cartoon character Srinivas Wagle from Wagle ki Duniya, which aired on DD National television series from 1988 to 1990. Written and narrated by Laxman, the show revolved around Wagle, a nervous sales clerk whose daily struggles resonated with the middle-class population of the country at the time. Nukkad

Srivastava was a part of this classic television series, Nukkad directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza and Kundan Shah. Written by Prabodh Joshi, the series aired on DD National television channel from 1986 to 1988. Chak De (2007)

The veteran actor was seen playing the role of head hockey official, Mr. Tripathi in Shah Rukh Khan’s sports drama movie. In an interview in 2015, Srivastava had mentioned that it was SRK who suggested his name for the role. Sanju (2018)

The latest in his filmography list is Rajkumar Hirani’s movie which narrated the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. In the biopic, Srivastav played a small yet significant role as a political leader.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.