Happy Birthday, Ankita Konwar: Times When She Talked About Racism, Body Shaming, Stereotypes and Self-Love

Ankita Konwar, wife of supermodel Milind Soman, hails from the north-east region of our country. A quick scroll on her Instagram profile will let anyone know the trauma and the typecasting that people from her state have to go through. But Ankita is not a silent observer – she speaks her heart out on her social media platforms, she calls out people when necessary and ensures to let everyone know that she is a difficult person to mess with.

Two weeks back, Ankita shared a video of herself where she sarcastically replied to the kind of cyber bullying that she is a victim of. From being called an immigrant to a Chinese product and ugly, Ankita has been dealing with a lot. She made a reference to how bullying affects our mental health and asked her fans to not stay silent. “Change the narrative from hate to love” – that’s her mantra for today and every other day.

Mirabai Chanu, who comes from Manipur, recently brought home a silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics in the female weightlifting category. Since then, the country has been appreciating the athlete’s efforts. However, Ankita made a reference to her win and wrote on Instagram that north-east citizens are only considered a part of India when they win a medal for the country. Otherwise, whole year round, they are subjected to derogatory cat calling such as “Chinese,” “Nepali” or “Corona”. Ankita also called out the racism that our society is infected with.

Not just racism and sexism, Ankita also voices her opinions when it comes to nutritional subjects. She called out several Instagram influencers for being double-faced in their approach of spreading body positivity. She wrote that an influencer asks us to love our body and then, the very next moment, instructs us to consume low calories. According to Ankita, our food intake should be decided based on nutritional value and not calories.

Time and again, Ankita breaks stereotypes and how! Give her an athleisure or a mekhla, she can rock a yoga arch in any clothing. Ankita spoke about going beyond the accepted norms and being bold enough to break the shackles of typecasting that surround us.

On some days, Ankita is her own person to love. She spoke of the importance of self-love in a post which featured herself in a no-makeup look. “Never forget to treat yourself like someone you love,” she aptly captioned her video.

Ankita, who worked as a flight attendant, is a fitness enthusiast, just like husband Milind. The couple got married in April, 2018 in Alibaug. They had a barefoot wedding in Spain the same year.

