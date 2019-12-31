Happy Birthday Anthony Hopkins: 5 Must-Watch Films of the Actor

Veteran actor, director and producer Anthony Hopkins turned 82 on December 31. Hopkins debuted with the 1967 short film The White Bus and worked in many popular films, including The Silence Of The Lambs, Hitchcock, Chaplin among others.

Hopkins also made his directorial debut with Dylan Thomas: Return Journey, a 1990 hit film.

A quick look at his noteworthy films

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

This American psychological thriller was directed by Jonathan Demme. The movie was an adaptation of Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel about an FBI agent who seeks help from serial killer and former psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter to catch another serial killer that targets female victims. Hopkins played the character of Hannibal Lecter and won an Oscar for Best Actor.

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

Directed by Edward Zwick, this epic historical drama won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. The film is about Colonel William Ludlow, whose life changes when he finds out that his three children have fallen in love with the same girl.

Thor movies

In these superhero films, based on Marvel Comics, Hopkins plays the role of Norse god Odin, the father of Thor. Chris Hemsworth plays the lead character in the Marvel series.

Remains Of The Day (1993)

An adaptation of 1989 novel written by Kazuo Ishiguro, this British-American drama is a first person narration by an English butler named James Stevens. Hopkins donned the role of the butler and received BAFTA award for best actor in a leading role.

The Two Popes (2019)

Hopkins’ recent film The Two Popes is a comedy drama with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in lead roles. The film is about the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pryce), who later succeeds Benedict as Pope Francis.

