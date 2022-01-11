Happy Birthday Anu Aggarwal: Here's A Look At Her Big Hits

Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and released in 1990, is a timeless classic that celebrates the spirit of romance. The film was a roaring hit amongst the people, especially the college-going students. Equally hit were the actors, Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal, enacting the principal characters. The beautiful and gorgeous Anu Agarwal emerged as the crush of many people from that particular film.

This talented diva met with a serious car accident in the year 1999. She was in a coma for 29 days. Doctors had shown less hope of recovery and predicted that she wouldn’t be able to come back on her feet. Although the very courageous and determined Anu fought against all the odds and was successful in standing on her own feet with the help of psychotherapy and yoga.

As the actress turns 53 today, we take a look at the beautiful songs that Anu has been a part of.

1. Aashiqui’s Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana

Many came forward with their own recreations of this song, but none could match the beauty of the original. This song brings a smile to the faces of many as they are reminded of their first love at first sight in their college days. Bhushan Dua composed the music for this timeless song, which was written by Rani Malik.

2. Aashiqui’s Main Duniya Bhula Doonga Teri Chahat Mein

Rahul and Anu dance at a college party as her hostel supervisor, Arnie Campbell (a role enacted by Tom Alter), looks at them with great disgust. Anu looks like a princess in a white outfit.

3. Aashiqui’s Nazar Ke Saamne Jigar Ke Paas

The lovely on-screen chemistry between Rahul and Anu made this song even more beautiful. Watch how Rahul convinces a hesitant Anu to go to the short-hand and typing institute. Their expressions speak volumes about their love.

4. Janam Kundli’s Agar Barsaat Na Hoti

Anu looks very charming and sizzling in a blue saree as she dances with the late actor Vinod Khanna in this song.

5. Thiruda Thiruda’s Konjam Nilavu Chandralekha

Watch how Anu performs gracefully in this song composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

