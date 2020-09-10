Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: 5 TV Series in Which He Contributed as Director or Writer

Anurag Kashyap is not only known for his films, but also for taking a no-holds-barred approach while expressing his views. He has cemented his place in the film industry by delivering movies like Black Friday (2004), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Dev.D (2009), among others.

Kashyap has also acted in films like Akira and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Besides this, the director has given cameo performances in Luck by Chance, Dev.D, Gulaal, Soundtrack, Trishna and Bhoothnath Returns, among others. He is also a producer.

Kashyap, who has earned praise for making a different style of cinema, turns a year older on September 10. Apart from cult movies, he has also directed or written several television series. As the popular filmmaker is celebrating his 48th birthday, here are some of the TV series which he has directed or written.

Sacred Games

Kashyap directed Sacred Games along with Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan. The series revolves around a life of a police officer who gets a call from a gangster telling him save the city within 25 days. The series consists of two seasons. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande and others.

Kabhie Kabhie

The series was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Kashyap wrote it along with Akash Khurana, Vinta Nanda, Sameer Mody and Kamlesh Kunti Singh. However, Bhatt did not helm all the episodes as 25 of them were directed by Anil Sharma. The cast of the TV series included Shefali Shah, Iravati Harshe, Lillete Dubey and Alyy Khan, among others.

Darr

Darr caught attention of viewers because of powerful acting of late actor Irrfan Khan. It was written by Kashyap. Actor Kay kay Menon was also seen alongside Irrfan, who played the role of psycho killer in the thriller.

Rajuben

The Kashyap-directed series featured Harsh Chhaya, KK Raina and Shilpa Shukla. Kashyap also produced it along with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Trikaal

The cast of the series included Sunit Sinha and Shilpa Tulaskar. Kashyap wrote dialogues for this TV series, which was released in 1996.