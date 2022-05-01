Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Actress to End Her 4-year-long Hiatus with These Movies

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. Anushka and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. While the actor keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts and projects, they cannot wait to witness Anushka’s magic and raw acting chops in the theaters.

Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, is all set to end her over 4-year-long hiatus from the big screen. The actor has a number of interesting projects in her kitty. While some have been officially announced, others are yet to be confirmed.

Jhulan Goswami Biopic

Anushka signed the biopic of the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Jhulam Goswami. The film will be directed by Prosit Roy and will star Anushka along with Parambrata Chatterjee. The biopic has been titled - Chakda Xpress, and the actor has already commenced preparations for her character. Anushka often shares snippets from her training sessions in the nets. Kaneda

Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is said to be based on the rise and fall of a Punjabi gangster. Kaneda is one of Anushka’s most awaited upcoming projects. Apart from Anushka, the star cast of Kaneda includes Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Pooja Hegde. Priceless

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, this film is an Indian remake of the 2006 French movie - which goes by the same name. Anushka will reportedly be paired with Sidharth Malhotra in this project. However, neither the makers nor the actors have given any confirmation.

Fans cannot keep calm to watch Anushka make a comeback and rule the big screen the way she has always done. Earlier this year, Anushka who co-founded her production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ (CSF) with brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013, announced that she is stepping away from the duties. Anushka mentioned that she took this decision to give all her time and attention to her first love - acting.

Are you excited to see Anushka back in the acting game?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.