Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here is a Playlist of Her Top 10 Songs

On Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday, we take a look some of the chartbusters she has grooved to in her films.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here is a Playlist of Her Top 10 Songs
On Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday, we take a look some of the chartbusters she has grooved to in her films.
Loading...
Actor Anushka Sharma has turned 31 today. Born on May 1, 1988, the stunning actor, who is married to ace-cricketer Virat Kohli, is currently considered to be one of the most talented performers in Bollywood.

Not only her acting, a lot of the songs that have been used in her movies are chartbusters as well. From Chance Pe Dance in her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, there are a number of songs that have managed to remain in fans' minds. To celebrate Anushka's birthday, we bring to you 10 of her most popular songs to mull over.

Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai

Filmed on Anushka and Salman Khan in the 2016 movie Sultan, the quirky number was sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Badshah. Anushka can be seen setting the screen on fire with her dance moves in the song.

The Break-up Song

Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anushka, the club pop song from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil is composed by Pritam and sung by Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Badshah and Nakash Aziz.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

One of the most popular numbers out there, the song also marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. Sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan, it is a peppy dance number and showcases amazing chemistry between Anushka and Ranveer.

Thug Le

Another one filmed on Anushka and Ranveer from the film Ladies vs Ricky Behl, the number is energetic and has been sung by Shweta Pandit and Vishal Dadlani. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Labh Janjua, the song from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi saw Anushka shake a leg with Bollywood biggie Shahrukh Khan.

Radha

Another one featuring Shahrukh and Anushka, the song from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal is a peppy number that has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Laung Da Lashkara

Starring Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, this song from the film Patiala House is based on Punjabi folk songs and has hard peppy beats to it. The song has been sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur.

Mere Naam Tu

A fairly recent addition, the song from the film Zero, starring Anushka and Shah Rukh sees the latter try to woo Anushka through the song. Apart from the song itself being a wonderful composition, while, the birthday-girl does not have much to do, she holds on to her own with her poignant expressions in the romantic number.

Matru ki Bijli ka Mandola

The title track from the film of the same name, Anushka can be seen in a carefree dancing avatar as she shakes a leg with Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapoor. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Ranjit Barot.

Jiya Re

A rhythmic lively number from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the song sees Anushka and Shahrukh sizzle in their chemistry. The number has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Sofia Ashraf.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Another one starring Anushka and Shahrukh, the song is a beautiful romantic number from Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and has managed to firmly remain in the audience’s mind for all these years.

Listen here:



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram