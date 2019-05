Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here is a Playlist of Her Top 10 Songs

Actor Anushka Sharma has turned 31 today. Born on May 1, 1988, the stunning actor, who is married to ace-cricketer Virat Kohli, is currently considered to be one of the most talented performers in Bollywood.Not only her acting, a lot of the songs that have been used in her movies are chartbusters as well. From Chance Pe Dance in her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, there are a number of songs that have managed to remain in fans' minds. To celebrate Anushka's birthday, we bring to you 10 of her most popular songs to mull over.Filmed on Anushka and Salman Khan in the 2016 movie Sultan, the quirky number was sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Badshah. Anushka can be seen setting the screen on fire with her dance moves in the song.Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anushka, the club pop song from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil is composed by Pritam and sung by Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Badshah and Nakash Aziz.One of the most popular numbers out there, the song also marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. Sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan, it is a peppy dance number and showcases amazing chemistry between Anushka and Ranveer.Another one filmed on Anushka and Ranveer from the film Ladies vs Ricky Behl, the number is energetic and has been sung by Shweta Pandit and Vishal Dadlani. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Labh Janjua, the song from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi saw Anushka shake a leg with Bollywood biggie Shahrukh Khan.Another one featuring Shahrukh and Anushka, the song from the filmis a peppy number that has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.Starring Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, this song from the film Patiala House is based on Punjabi folk songs and has hard peppy beats to it. The song has been sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur.A fairly recent addition, the song from the film Zero, starring Anushka and Shah Rukh sees the latter try to woo Anushka through the song. Apart from the song itself being a wonderful composition, while, the birthday-girl does not have much to do, she holds on to her own with her poignant expressions in the romantic number.The title track from the film of the same name, Anushka can be seen in a carefree dancing avatar as she shakes a leg with Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapoor. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Ranjit Barot.A rhythmic lively number from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the song sees Anushka and Shahrukh sizzle in their chemistry. The number has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Sofia Ashraf.Another one starring Anushka and Shahrukh, the song is a beautiful romantic number from Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and has managed to firmly remain in the audience’s mind for all these years.Listen here:Follow @News18Movies for more