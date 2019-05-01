English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here is a Playlist of Her Top 10 Songs
On Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday, we take a look some of the chartbusters she has grooved to in her films.
On Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday, we take a look some of the chartbusters she has grooved to in her films.
Loading...
Actor Anushka Sharma has turned 31 today. Born on May 1, 1988, the stunning actor, who is married to ace-cricketer Virat Kohli, is currently considered to be one of the most talented performers in Bollywood.
Not only her acting, a lot of the songs that have been used in her movies are chartbusters as well. From Chance Pe Dance in her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, there are a number of songs that have managed to remain in fans' minds. To celebrate Anushka's birthday, we bring to you 10 of her most popular songs to mull over.
Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai
Filmed on Anushka and Salman Khan in the 2016 movie Sultan, the quirky number was sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Badshah. Anushka can be seen setting the screen on fire with her dance moves in the song.
The Break-up Song
Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anushka, the club pop song from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil is composed by Pritam and sung by Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Badshah and Nakash Aziz.
Ainvayi Ainvayi
One of the most popular numbers out there, the song also marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. Sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan, it is a peppy dance number and showcases amazing chemistry between Anushka and Ranveer.
Thug Le
Another one filmed on Anushka and Ranveer from the film Ladies vs Ricky Behl, the number is energetic and has been sung by Shweta Pandit and Vishal Dadlani. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Labh Janjua, the song from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi saw Anushka shake a leg with Bollywood biggie Shahrukh Khan.
Radha
Another one featuring Shahrukh and Anushka, the song from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal is a peppy number that has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.
Laung Da Lashkara
Starring Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, this song from the film Patiala House is based on Punjabi folk songs and has hard peppy beats to it. The song has been sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur.
Mere Naam Tu
A fairly recent addition, the song from the film Zero, starring Anushka and Shah Rukh sees the latter try to woo Anushka through the song. Apart from the song itself being a wonderful composition, while, the birthday-girl does not have much to do, she holds on to her own with her poignant expressions in the romantic number.
Matru ki Bijli ka Mandola
The title track from the film of the same name, Anushka can be seen in a carefree dancing avatar as she shakes a leg with Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapoor. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Ranjit Barot.
Jiya Re
A rhythmic lively number from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the song sees Anushka and Shahrukh sizzle in their chemistry. The number has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Sofia Ashraf.
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
Another one starring Anushka and Shahrukh, the song is a beautiful romantic number from Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and has managed to firmly remain in the audience’s mind for all these years.
Listen here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Not only her acting, a lot of the songs that have been used in her movies are chartbusters as well. From Chance Pe Dance in her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, there are a number of songs that have managed to remain in fans' minds. To celebrate Anushka's birthday, we bring to you 10 of her most popular songs to mull over.
Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai
Filmed on Anushka and Salman Khan in the 2016 movie Sultan, the quirky number was sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Badshah. Anushka can be seen setting the screen on fire with her dance moves in the song.
The Break-up Song
Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anushka, the club pop song from Aye Dil Hai Mushkil is composed by Pritam and sung by Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Badshah and Nakash Aziz.
Ainvayi Ainvayi
One of the most popular numbers out there, the song also marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh. Sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan, it is a peppy dance number and showcases amazing chemistry between Anushka and Ranveer.
Thug Le
Another one filmed on Anushka and Ranveer from the film Ladies vs Ricky Behl, the number is energetic and has been sung by Shweta Pandit and Vishal Dadlani. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Labh Janjua, the song from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi saw Anushka shake a leg with Bollywood biggie Shahrukh Khan.
Radha
Another one featuring Shahrukh and Anushka, the song from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal is a peppy number that has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.
Laung Da Lashkara
Starring Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, this song from the film Patiala House is based on Punjabi folk songs and has hard peppy beats to it. The song has been sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur.
Mere Naam Tu
A fairly recent addition, the song from the film Zero, starring Anushka and Shah Rukh sees the latter try to woo Anushka through the song. Apart from the song itself being a wonderful composition, while, the birthday-girl does not have much to do, she holds on to her own with her poignant expressions in the romantic number.
Matru ki Bijli ka Mandola
The title track from the film of the same name, Anushka can be seen in a carefree dancing avatar as she shakes a leg with Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapoor. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Ranjit Barot.
Jiya Re
A rhythmic lively number from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the song sees Anushka and Shahrukh sizzle in their chemistry. The number has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Sofia Ashraf.
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
Another one starring Anushka and Shahrukh, the song is a beautiful romantic number from Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and has managed to firmly remain in the audience’s mind for all these years.
Listen here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Mahi Bhai Very Important Figure for Me: Pant
- Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Ajax Create Club History: All Stats from Tottenham vs Ajax in Champions League
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results