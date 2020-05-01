MOVIES

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and Others Wish Her

Anushka Sharma with Yuvraj Singh and Sonam Kapoor

As Anushka Sharma turned 32 on Friday, celebrities poured in wishes for her.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Millions of fans have poured wishes for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star.

Anushka’s elder brother, Karnesh Sharma shared an endearing post for his little sis on Instagram. He uploaded some unseen pics with Anushka from the time siblings were kids and after growing up. Karnesh wished, “Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always (sic).”








Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always ❤️❤️❤️❤️


Dil To Pagal Hai actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was one of the first celebrities to wish the PK actor. Madhuri took to her official Twitter handle to pen a warm birthday wish. “Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs (Hugging face). Wishing you a wonderful year ahead (sic),” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor also wished Anushka in a sweet social media post. Sonam submitted a stunning selfie featuring her and the birthday diva on Twitter and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest @AnushkaSharma. May love and laughter always surround you. All my love (sic).”


From the sports world, former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh wished his ex-colleague, Virat Kohli’s wife on her special day on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy birthday Rosie phabie (Partying face) (Birthday cake) sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma (sic).”

