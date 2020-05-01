Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and Others Wish Her

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Millions of fans have poured wishes for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star.

Anushka’s elder brother, Karnesh Sharma shared an endearing post for his little sis on Instagram. He uploaded some unseen pics with Anushka from the time siblings were kids and after growing up. Karnesh wished, “Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always (sic).”



Dil To Pagal Hai actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was one of the first celebrities to wish the PK actor. Madhuri took to her official Twitter handle to pen a warm birthday wish. “Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs (Hugging face). Wishing you a wonderful year ahead (sic),” she wrote.



Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020



Sonam Kapoor also wished Anushka in a sweet social media post. Sonam submitted a stunning selfie featuring her and the birthday diva on Twitter and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest @AnushkaSharma. May love and laughter always surround you. All my love (sic).”





Happy happy birthday dearest ⁦@AnushkaSharma⁩ . May love and laughter always surround you. All my love. pic.twitter.com/2xuBXjqVA1

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 1, 2020

From the sports world, former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh wished his ex-colleague, Virat Kohli’s wife on her special day on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy birthday Rosie phabie (Partying face) (Birthday cake) sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma (sic).”



Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy!@AnushkaSharma — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020



