Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Movies, Web Series Produced by the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUSHKA SHARMA: Anushka Sharma is one actress who never fails to amaze the audience. Be it her films, real life, social movements or internet appearance, she is a packet full of surprises. The actress who started her career in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite superstar Shahrukh Khan has only prospered. After giving back-to-back hits as an actress, the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ star started her production house, Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

However, last month, Anushka took a step back from production to ‘focus on her first love, acting.’ On Anushka’s birthday this year, let’s take a look at the films and web series for which Anushka wore the producer cap.

NH10

With this crime thriller film, Anushka makes a powerful entry into the world of production. The story revolves around a couple whose road trip turns into a nightmare after they witness a crime. This was the debut film of the Clean Slate Filmz which was jointly produced by Phantom Films and Eros International. The film starred Anushka herself in the lead along with Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval and Neil Bhoopalam in key roles. The film received a positive response from the audience as well as critics. Phillauri

This hilarious story of a spirit accidentally getting married to a human has a lot of interesting turns to make the audience hooked to the screen. Released in 2017, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka, Suraj Sharma, and Nidhi Bisht in lead roles. The Anshai Lal directorial was a joint venture between Clean Slate Filmz and Fox Star Studios. Pari

The tale of horror surely makes your heart come into your mouth. The story of a woman who was chained in a hut for years gets rescued by a young man. As he brings her home, he comes to know something which he never expected. This was Anushka’s first horror production and it surely raised the bar for horror dramas. Bulbull

This Netflix film left the audience spellbound with the intriguing storyline, marvellous performances and the amazing direction. The film which has a horror turn to it highlights an important issue of sexual abuse. Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan and produced by Anushka Sharma and his brother, the movie starred Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in various roles. Paatal Lok

Anushka’s production list captures attention for choosing crime and horror as the main genre. After trying her hands on movies, Anushka turned to web series with Paatal Lok which was released on Amazon Prime in 2020. The show’s first season, which was highly successful, proved that crime is one of the audience’s favourite genres. The story revolves around a police officer solving crime by unfolding the inhumane side of the humans. Jaideep Ahlawat as cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Abhishek Banerjee in the role of Hathoda Tyagi became important parts of the OTT character list.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.