Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actress Apart from Baahubali

While she may have earned pan-India prominence with her role in the epic Baahubali, Anushka Shetty has had a strong fan following even before that. One of the most prolific actors in South Indian Cinema, she celebrates her birthday on November 7. Making her debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, she has had several commercial and critical success to her name including the likes of Arindhaal, Deiva Thirumangal, Rudhramadevi and others.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at 5 films of the actress, apart from Baahubali, one must watch:

Rudramadevi (2015): Directed by Gunasekhar, the Telugu-language 3D biographical epic action film starred Anushka Shetty essaying the titular role. The film is based on the life of Rudrama Devi, a warrior queen of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau of southern India. The film also starred Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Vikram Virk, Krishnam Raju among others. The film was also dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

Arundhati (2009): The Telugu dark fantasy horror film Arundhati starred Anushka Shetty, Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Manorama and Sayaji Shinde. Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, the film saw Anushka Shetty playing the titular role, who is a princess. Her character looks like that of her great-grandmother Jejamma in the film.

Vedam (2010): Starring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee and others, Vedam a Telugu action drama film was written and directed by Krish. In the film, Anushka plays the role of a sex worker, who hails from a small town and moves to a city to make money. The film is captivating and is full of action scenes.

Deiva Thirumagal (2011): Directed by A L Vijay, Tamil film - Deiva Thirumagal drew inspiration from 2001 released Hollywood film - I am Sam. Deiva Thirumagal starred Vikram, Anushka Shetty, Amala Paul, Nasser, Santhanam, Baby Sara, T. Gee Mahendra, M.S. Bhaskar. The film was released along with a dubbed version in Telugu titled Nanna. The film shows a complete different take on a father-daughter relationship in which the age of the daughter and the mental age of the father are the same.

Vikramakudu (2006): Starring Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty and Vineet Kumar in lead roles saw Teja essay double roles as a goon and a cop and Anushka his love interest. The film, a cop-drama of sorts, revolved around revenge and how Teja's character Sathi Babu, tries protecting a cop's daughter, who incidentally looks exactly like Babu.

