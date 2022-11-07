Happy Birthday, Anushka Shetty: A Look At Actress' Love Life, Wedding Rumours

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. While the actress made her debut long ago, Baahubali proved to be a breakthrough. Her role as Devasena gathered a lot of limelight and was loved by the audience.

Besides this, Anushka has also been in the news because of her love affair. Her name has also been associated with actor Prabhas. On her special day, let’s look at the actress’ love life and wedding rumours.

According to sources, there has been a lot of buzz in the media about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. It is said that Prabhas was very impressed by the actress. According to reports, the actor did not even let her get married for three years.

However, they described their relationship as friends and had been like that for the last nine years. He also added that there is nothing other than friendship between them. Prabhas even said that when two actors work continuously in more than one film, such rumours keep flying.

Apart from Prabhas, the name of Arundhati actress has also been associated with the divorced director Prakash Kovelamudi.

Not only that, but the discussion about marriage was also in full swing. Reacting to it back in the day, Anushka said, “How can someone write such news? She also said those who write this type of false news don’t think that her family is also affected. She also added that if common people can’t hide their relationship, how can the celebs hide it? Anushka also said that she never hides things related to her.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in an upcoming Malayalam language action film Ottakkomban. The movie is directed by Mathews Thomas and produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Mulakuppadam films. The movie features Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles, while Namitha Pramod, Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Anant Mahadevan, and Renji Panicker will be seen playing prominent supporting roles.

The film is a fictional story based on Suresh Gopi’s fictional character Kuruvachan, who is a family man and a trader by profession.

The movie is written by Shibin Francis. The music for the film is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar while its cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar.

