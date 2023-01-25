Kannada actress Anushree is celebrating her 35th birthday today. She started her career as a television host and became one of the highest-paid television presenters in the Kannada television industry. She later became an actress and won millions of hearts for her amazing performances. Apart from her acting and hosting prowess, the actress is also a fashion enthusiast. She loves to wear sarees and her Instagram handle is the proof. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at her various saree looks. Here are the photos of her wearing different saree designs beautifully.

In the first set of photos, Anushree can be seen slaying in a beautiful emerald-green colour cotton saree. She paired it with a red matching blouse. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, matching rings, a nose pin and a red bindi.

See pics:

Anushree shines like a bride in this reel. She donned a beautiful red colour saree with gotta patti work. She wore grand earrings and matching bangles. She also wore a matching mang tika to complete her look.

Watch the video here:

In another post, the actress can be seen wearing an orange-coloured silk saree with golden detailing. She wore a heavy traditional necklace, belt, bracelet, earrings and mangaka with the saree. She looks stunning. She tied her hair in a long braid and added flowers to it to complete the look.

See pics:

On the work front, Anushree began her career as a television anchor on the television channel Namma TV’s phone-in music show Tele Anthyakshari. Later, she also hosted the popular television show Demandappo Demandu on ETV Kannada. She also appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada 1, a TV reality show.

She has also hosted several stage shows, including the Suvarna Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, TV9 Film Awards, Zee Music Awards and SIIMA Awards.

Anushree made her film acting debut in 2011 with Benkipatna, for which she won the NAK Media Achievement Award for Best Debut Actress. She also bagged Karnataka State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist for Murali Meets Meera.

Anushree was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama film Uppu Huli Khara directed by Imran Sardhariya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here