Happy Birthday Apara Mehta: Most Memorable TV Shows of the Actress

Apara Mehta, the popular TV actress turns a year older this year. She has been a familiar face in both TV serials and Hindi movies (Devdas, Tees Maar Khan). The graceful actress has also been a prominent theatre personality with over 150 roles to her credit. The very talented Apara has been entertaining audiences since 1975 through her heartwarming acting.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Sai-Shraddha aur Saburi have been some of her recent TV serials that audiences love. On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the list of her top TV shows:

Ek Mahal ho Sapno ka: Apara essayed the role of Paro Sameer Nanavati in this serial directed by Vipul Shah. A Hindi remake of a Gujarati serial, this soap opera was a superhit on Sony TV in 1999-2002. This soap was the maiden Hindi fiction serial to reach 1000 episodes.

Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Almost every viewer of 2000 was familiar with Savita Mansukh Virani, Tulsi’s (protagonist) mother-in-law from this massively hit Ekta Kapoor production. She had become a household name since the show aired on Star Plus.

Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo: Apara’s comic timing was highly appreciated in this Hindi sitcom that used to air on SAB TV. She played Damini Devi Deewan in this Vipul Shah production. Owing to the popularity of the show, there was a sequel that followed soon after named, Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.

Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai: The previous comedy series was succeeded by this show. Here once again Apara won everyone’s heart through her incredible acting as Pari (3D’s sister). She also featured in another popular comedy serial Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai on SAB TV as Basundi.

Saat Phere: Apara’s versatility as an actor has been proved time and again. In this TV show, she was seen in a negative role as Kukki Kaaki. This Zee TV daily soap dealt with the issue of skin colour discrimination in our society.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: This is her current TV show on Sony Set where she plays Ketki Awasthi who is the mother-in-law of the female protagonist.

