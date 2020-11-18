Happy Birthday Aparshakti Khurana: His Top Five Supporting Roles in Movies

Following in the footsteps of his brother Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana has come a long way in the film industry through his talent and hard work. Though he is yet to land leading roles in major Bollywood movies, he has got all the qualities to make a place for himself among the biggies of Bollywood. He has earned his reputation by featuring in various supporting roles alongside bigger stars. He brings something special to whatever role he plays and we can be sure to see him a lot more in the future. As he turns 33, we recall some of his best supporting roles in movies:

1. Dangal (2016): Aparshakti made his debut with this film, which turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film featured Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who teaches the game to his daughters, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aparshakti played the cousin of the Phogat sisters and his performance was well received. He was nominated for the Best Male debut at the Filmfare Awards for his comic role.

2. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): This was yet another commercially successful movie where Aparshakti featured in a supporting role, playing the character of Bhushan Mishra, husband of Vaidehi’s (Alia Bhatt) sister Kritika. The film grossed over 200 crore rupees worldwide.

3. Stree (2018): Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was a horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aparshakti plays the character of Bittu, Vicky’s (Rajkummar Rao) friend. He was the one who first suspected that Gayatri (Shraddha Kapoor) could be ‘Stree’. For his amazing performance, he was nominated as the Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare Awards.

4. Luka Chuppi (2019): In this film, Aparshakti featured alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. He played the role of Abbas Sheikh, a cameraman in a TV channel working with star reporter Vinod "Guddu" Kumar Shukla (Kartik Aaryan). He left a deep impression on the viewers with his incredible comic timing.

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019): Aparshakti portrays Fahim Rizvi, Chintu’s (Kartik Aaryan) friend in the movie. He played the imperfect wingman who helped his friend in his exploits. His presence on the screen was guaranteed to draw out smiles on the audience’s faces.