Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Songs by the Oscar-winning Music Composer

On AR Rahman's birthday, here's looking at five of his compositions you must listen to.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Songs by the Oscar-winning Music Composer
AR Rahman

AR Rahman, composer, singer and music producer, who is best known for winning two Academy Awards, celebrates his birthday on January 6. Known for composing songs that encapsulate Indian classical with electronic and world music, he has also been recognised with two Grammys, a Golden Globe, six National Film Awards and fifteen Filmfare Awards. Rahman has also received seventeen Filmfare Awards South and the Padma Bhushan, which he received in 2010.

Rahman, who began his career with the 1992 film Roja, has also composed Rangeela, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Dil Se.., Rang De Basanti, Tamasha and others.

On AR Rahman's birthday, here's looking at five of his compositions one must listen to:

Agar Tum Saath Ho

The song from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha, released in 2015, has been composed by A R Rahman. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik and delves into heartbreak and separation. The song is known for its lyrics and composition.

Jai Ho

Composed by A R Rahman, the song from 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire received Oscar for Best Original Song during the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. The upbeat song was sung by A R Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash. The film Slumdog Millionaire starred Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal, Imran Hasnee and Mahesh.

Kehna Hi Kya

The rhythmic song from the 1995 film Bombay directed by Mani Ratnam is sung by A R Rahman and K S Chithra. The song has been picturised on Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala. The composition of songs in the film, Bombay, earned Rahman his fourth consecutive Filmfare Best Music Director Award (Tamil).

Chaiyya Chaiyya

The song from Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta starrer 1998 film Dil Se is composed by A R Rahman and written by Gulzar. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Based on Sufi music and Urdu poetry, in the song Shah Rukh is seen dancing with Malaika Arora on a moving train.

Luka Chupi

The song from the film Rang De Basanti featuring an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten, was composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The song featured veteran Lata Mangeshkar and A R Rahman. The composition, which was considered for an Academy Award for Best Original Song nomination, was about a mother losing her son.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram